How it Works

Scale InstantML

  • 1. Upload Data

    Upload new data or use what you have already labeled with Scale. Pick a model from our library or describe a fully custom taxonomy for a task of your choice.

  • 2. Build Your Model

    InstantML takes care of all the rest. We automatically label your data and train the model you picked, which is ready to deploy as an endpoint or can be downloaded—all within a few hours.

  • 3. Improve and Repeat

    Keep improving your model simply by uploading more data. We will automatically retrain and track performance improvements over time, making sure your model keeps getting better.

Why InstantML

  • No ML Experience Required

    InstantML is specifically designed for teams that do not have dedicated ML expertise. A model can be built in a few clicks after uploading data.

  • Super Fast Turnaround

    Even if you require a custom taxonomy and custom labels, we can train your first model in a matter of hours.


  • Custom Labels, Higher Performance

    Because we label your data ourselves, thus ensuring training data quality, we can deliver better performing custom models right off the bat.

  • Download, Customize, Improve

    Contrary to most AutoML solutions you are not stuck with the first model you receive. We enable both download and detailed performance analysis to enable continuous improvement.

Data and Tasks

Supported Task Types

Scale Text

  • classification iconClassification
  • named entity recognition iconNamed Entity Recognition
  • transctiption iconTranscription

Scale Audio

  • classification iconClassification
  • transctiption iconTranscription

Scale 3D Sensor Fusion

  • cuboid iconCuboid

Scale Video

  • bounding box iconBounding Box
  • classification iconClassification
  • cuboid iconCuboid
  • multi geometry iconEllipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • lines and splines iconLines & Splines
  • point iconPoint
  • polygon iconPolygon
  • semantic segmentation iconSegmentation

Scale Image

  • bounding box iconBounding Box
  • classification iconClassification
  • cuboid iconCuboid
  • multi geometry iconEllipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • lines and splines iconLines & Splines
  • point iconPoint
  • polygon iconPolygon
  • semantic segmentation iconSegmentation

Example Use Cases

  • example-1

    Text Classification

    Summarization

    Use machine learning to automatically understand the content and context of arbitrary text inputs.

  • example-2

    Object Detection

    Autonomous Checkout

    Make your stores more efficient with autonomous checkout software, driven by powerful object detection models

  • example-3

    Image Segmentation

    Aerial Imaging

    Automatically identify regions of interest such as road closures or higher than usual activity from aerial imagery.

"TimberEye depends on Scale’s high-precision segmentation labels. As my business grew, I spent more time in the air and meeting with customers, but less time retraining my models. Thankfully, Scale started to offer me high quality (94% accuracy after only two data batches) models with InstantML, initially trained on only a few thousand images. Now I’m turning to Scale to handle another prediction type: bounding boxes. It’s super helpful not having to start from scratch with a new vendor or workflow when my business needs change and my modeling types tend to adapt with it! Scale’s model training and serving keeps TimberEye agile."

Scott Gregg

CEO and Founder, TimberEye

