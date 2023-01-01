Products
InstantML
Build machine learning models from zero to production in hours, without ML expertise.
How it Works
Scale InstantML
1. Upload Data
Upload new data or use what you have already labeled with Scale. Pick a model from our library or describe a fully custom taxonomy for a task of your choice.
2. Build Your Model
InstantML takes care of all the rest. We automatically label your data and train the model you picked, which is ready to deploy as an endpoint or can be downloaded—all within a few hours.
3. Improve and Repeat
Keep improving your model simply by uploading more data. We will automatically retrain and track performance improvements over time, making sure your model keeps getting better.
Why InstantML
No ML Experience Required
InstantML is specifically designed for teams that do not have dedicated ML expertise. A model can be built in a few clicks after uploading data.
Super Fast Turnaround
Even if you require a custom taxonomy and custom labels, we can train your first model in a matter of hours.
Custom Labels, Higher Performance
Because we label your data ourselves, thus ensuring training data quality, we can deliver better performing custom models right off the bat.
Download, Customize, Improve
Contrary to most AutoML solutions you are not stuck with the first model you receive. We enable both download and detailed performance analysis to enable continuous improvement.
Data and Tasks
Supported Task Types
Scale Text
- Classification
- Named Entity Recognition
- Transcription
Scale Audio
- Classification
- Transcription
Scale 3D Sensor Fusion
- Cuboid
Scale Video
- Bounding Box
- Classification
- Cuboid
- Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
- Lines & Splines
- Point
- Polygon
- Segmentation
Scale Image
- Bounding Box
- Classification
- Cuboid
- Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
- Lines & Splines
- Point
- Polygon
- Segmentation
Example Use Cases
Text Classification
Summarization
Use machine learning to automatically understand the content and context of arbitrary text inputs.
Object Detection
Autonomous Checkout
Make your stores more efficient with autonomous checkout software, driven by powerful object detection models
Image Segmentation
Aerial Imaging
Automatically identify regions of interest such as road closures or higher than usual activity from aerial imagery.
“"TimberEye depends on Scale’s high-precision segmentation labels. As my business grew, I spent more time in the air and meeting with customers, but less time retraining my models. Thankfully, Scale started to offer me high quality (94% accuracy after only two data batches) models with InstantML, initially trained on only a few thousand images. Now I’m turning to Scale to handle another prediction type: bounding boxes. It’s super helpful not having to start from scratch with a new vendor or workflow when my business needs change and my modeling types tend to adapt with it! Scale’s model training and serving keeps TimberEye agile."”
Scott Gregg
CEO and Founder, TimberEye