NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems)

December 10-16 2023

Defense

Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.

Generative AI

Enterprise Generative AI Platform Demos

If you are looking to apply Generative AI solutions, The Scale Enterprise Generative AI Platform (EGP) provides a full-stack solution. Rewatch our latest Spellbook and Enterprise Copilot demos.

01

Generative AI - Building a Restaurant Recommendation App in Spellbook

02

Generative AI - Enterprise Copilot Demo

AUTOMOTIVE DATA ENGINE

Scale Automotive Data Engine Demos

The Scale Data Engine consists of all the tools and features you need to collect, curate, and annotate data, as well as evaluate models for improvement. Rewatch our latest demos for 3D, Mapping, and 2D data.

01

Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo

02

Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo

03

Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo

04

Data Engine: Mapping Demo

05

Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo

06

Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo

07

Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo

08

Data Engine: 2D Smart Tracking Demo

