Pricing
Power AI With Your Data.
Enterprise
Ideal for strategic AI initiatives.
Enterprise-grade quality & SLAs
Access both the Data Engine and Enterprise GenAI Platform
Dedicated customer operations support
Scale Data Engine
Data Annotation by your own workforce or Scale's + Data Management
Scale GenAI Platform
Transform your data into customized enterprise-ready Generative AI applications.
Scale Data Engine
Data Annotation by your own workforce or Scale's + Data Management
Scale GenAI Platform
Transform your data into customized enterprise-ready Generative AI applications.
Self-Serve Data Engine
Ideal for experimental or research projects.
Annotate and manage data for your ML projects in one place
Optimize annotation spend and quality
Pay as you go via credit card