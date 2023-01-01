Scale Studio

Supercharge your annotation team.

Best-in-class annotation infrastructure to accelerate your team.

    Optimize quality

    Measure and improve quality with built-in features like training courses, benchmark tasks, advanced review layers, and annotator consensus.

    Flexible setup

    Easily set up and manage your projects using the in-platform visual project creator, or leverage our API for even more advanced capabilities.

    Manage and evaluate

    Gain visibility into annotator metrics such as throughput, efficiency, and accuracy, with comprehensive management features.

    Intuitive tooling

    Leverage Scale’s best-in-class annotation tools to easily segment, box, categorize, or transcribe your data.

    Accelerate annotation

    Import your model-annotated data to give your annotators a head start, getting to high-quality annotated data even faster.

    Customize workflows

    Design any combination of first-attempt annotators and reviewers, enable annotator-administrator communication, and export results via API or platform.

Speed up your annotation with ML.

  • Indicate Objects to Annotate

    With one click, Scale’s ML model can detect the object to be annotated, with the ability for further refinement.

  • Adjust Granularity

    The annotator can adjust the number of vertices of the model prediction to suit the complexity of the object.

  • Refine Model Prediction

    The annotator has the option to add additional points to “teach” the model what to include or exclude.

Set up, annotate, and optimize

  • Upload Data

  • Develop Taxonomy

  • Write Instructions

  • Add Annotators to Projects

Data Inputs

Supported Annotation Types

Scale Text

  • Classification
  • Named Entity Recognition
  • Transcription

Scale Audio

  • Classification
  • Transcription

Scale 3D Sensor Fusion

  • Cuboid

Scale Video

  • Bounding Box
  • Classification
  • Cuboid
  • Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • Lines & Splines
  • Point
  • Polygon

Scale Image

  • Bounding Box
  • Classification
  • Cuboid
  • Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • Lines & Splines
  • Point
  • Polygon
  • Segmentation

Free

Try Studio with no commitments

Monthly Subscription Fee
(Billed Annually Upfront)

$0

Annually Included Labeling Units

1,000

Supported Data Types

Images, Video, Text, Documents

Training & Evaluation Tasks

2 Training Tasks, 5 Evaluation Tasks

Orchestration, Collaboration, and Management

Review Layers, Consensus, In-Task Comments, Annotator Insights Dashboard

Pre-labeling Support

Not included

Data Storage Options

Scale Cloud

Additional Labeling Units (LUs) can be purchased. 1 annotation (e.g., bounding box, polygon) of most task types counts as 1 LU. 1 attribute (e.g., a color of a labeled object) counts as 0.5 labeling units. Exceptions include: Video annotations are 0.25 LUs each and video attributes are 0.1 LUs each. LiDAR annotations are 7 LUs each.

