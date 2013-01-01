Scale partners with you at every stage of developing your model within the Data Engine

1Base Phase Scale’s Data Engine helps you collect and label a base dataset to unlock initial model performance. Our platform lets you randomly sample data or add constraints (ex. Time of day = night) matching your intended distribution.

2Improvement Phase In this phase, the Data Engine ensures new datapoints continually challenge your model and maximally improve performance. To achieve this, Scale offers both automated (ML-based) and manual curation methods.