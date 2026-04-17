Department
Engineering
Software Engineer, Public Sector
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
The Public Sector software engineers (SWEs) create the core product building blocks forward-deployed teams use to develop agentic capabilities that function across multiple domains. SWEs responsibilities include building the systems required to ingest and process federal datasets to support real-time decision-making in contested environments. We develop novel agentic enabling capabilities that includes:
- Create multi-layered guardrails around agents
- Optimize data retrieval for agents
- Orchestrate fleets of asynchronous agents
- Automatically alerts users to deviations in data
- Illustrating how an agent reached a decision
As a Software Engineer, you will own the development of a vertical feature or a horizontal capability to include defining requirements with stakeholders and implementation until it is accepted by the stakeholders.
You will: Design and implement scalable backend systems for Federal customers using cloud-native AI infrastructure.
- Build features for agentic systems including multi-layered guardrails and data retrieval optimization.
- Develop data pipelines and machine learning infrastructure to make data sources accessible by agents.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to execute backend solutions for secure environments.
- Participate in customer engagements to understand requirements and deliver technical solutions.
- Define requirements with stakeholders and implement features until they are accepted.
- Contribute to the platform roadmap and product strategy for the Federal business.
Ideally you will have:
- Full Stack Development: Proficiency in front-end, back-end development and infrastructure, including experience with modern web development frameworks, programming languages, and databases
- Cloud-Native Technologies: Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and experience in developing and deploying applications in a cloud-native environment. Understanding of containerization (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes) is a plus
- Data Engineering: Knowledge of ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and experience in building data pipelines to integrate and process diverse data sources. Understanding of data modeling, data warehousing, and data governance principles
- AI Application Integration: Familiarity with integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) and building agentic workflows. Understanding of prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agent orchestration is beneficial.
- Problem Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex challenges and devise effective solutions. Ability to think critically, identify root causes, and propose innovative approaches to overcome technical obstacles
- Collaboration and Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and customers. Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical audiences and foster a collaborative work environment
- Adaptability and Learning Agility: Willingness to embrace new technologies, learn new skills, and adapt to defining and evolving project requirements. Ability to quickly grasp and apply new concepts and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in software engineering
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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