We design the partnership around you
Not a one-time file transfer. We shape a continuous partnership scoped to how your business actually works, and evolve it as your needs change.
Scale turns your anonymized operational workflows into frontier-grade training data, under your governance and on your terms.
The compounding loop
Most data deals end the moment the file transfers. A Scale partnership is built to keep paying back: in revenue today, and in a sharper, more AI-ready business tomorrow.
Not a one-time file transfer. We shape a continuous partnership scoped to how your business actually works, and evolve it as your needs change.
Anonymized, structured records from the systems you already run become a new asset class, monetized on your terms, never out of your control.
As the models improve, we advise you on where AI can unlock real efficiency inside your business, so a stronger company feeds the loop again.
By connecting the operational signal your teams already generate with frontier AI, we turn your everyday workflows into a new asset class — under your governance, on your terms.
We partner with established operators and draw signal from the everyday systems your teams already run on — never the raw systems themselves, only structured, anonymized records.
Industries of interest
Who we partner with
40+
employees is our preferred starting point — though we assess every partnership on a case-by-case basis.
Beyond size, we look for
These are the everyday tools where workflows, decisions, and institutional context already live.
BigQuery · Snowflake · Databricks
Table schemas and the structured records behind them, rich, interconnected, and built to mirror how the business runs.
Slack · Microsoft Teams · Google Chat
Full conversation histories, threads, participants, and reply structure preserved intact.
Gmail · Outlook · Google Calendar
Email threads and event details, senders, recipients, invitees, and the responses that connect them.
Word · Docs · Slides · Excel · Sheets · Drive · SharePoint
File contents plus their metadata, authorship, timestamps, and access permissions.
Jira · Confluence · Asana · Notion · Linear
Tickets, wikis, and project records carried over with their complete history and metadata.
Salesforce · HubSpot · Workday · ServiceNow · SAP · Zendesk — CRM, HR, ERP, and support records from the core systems teams operate in every day.
You decide exactly what leaves your walls. Everything else never moves.
What you contribute
What never leaves
Acquisition value is driven by your industry, company size, and whether the company is still operating. Adjust the inputs to see a directional figure.
Estimated acquisition value range *
$167K – $250K
Software & Internet · 50–200 employees · Operating
* Estimated acquisition value range, directional only. Final pricing is scoped with our team and reflects your industry, company size, and whether the company is still operating. Figures range from $17K to $1.2M in USD.
0 yrs
building the data infrastructure behind frontier AI
$10K–$1M+
illustrative value per data partnership, scaling with cadence
0 bytes
shared without your explicit, per-package approval
Start a partnership conversation with our team — or refer a company that should be one.
Join leading enterprises partnering with Scale AI. Book a 1:1 intro call with us to get started.
AI companies want to improve their models for certain corporate personas such as marketers or financiers. They need real-world environments rather than synthetically generated ones to test and improve their models.
Bring one workflow. We'll scope its value, lock the governance, and show you the loop in motion.