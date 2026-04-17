Book demo

The world's most valuable training data is already inside your company

Scale turns your anonymized operational workflows into frontier-grade training data, under your governance and on your terms.

Partner with us
See how the loop works

The compounding loop

We are looking for partnerships, not transactions.

Most data deals end the moment the file transfers. A Scale partnership is built to keep paying back: in revenue today, and in a sharper, more AI-ready business tomorrow.

RESULTCompoundingvalue01Your data02New revenue03Better AI models04Sharper business
We design the partnership around you

Not a one-time file transfer. We shape a continuous partnership scoped to how your business actually works, and evolve it as your needs change.

Your data becomes an asset you're paid for

Anonymized, structured records from the systems you already run become a new asset class, monetized on your terms, never out of your control.

The value flows back to your operations

As the models improve, we advise you on where AI can unlock real efficiency inside your business, so a stronger company feeds the loop again.

The data created by your everyday work is a valuable asset. Let's unlock it together.

By connecting the operational signal your teams already generate with frontier AI, we turn your everyday workflows into a new asset class — under your governance, on your terms.

What we're looking for

The data that teaches a model how real work gets done.

We partner with established operators and draw signal from the everyday systems your teams already run on — never the raw systems themselves, only structured, anonymized records.

Industries of interest

Software & Technology

  • Software & Internet
  • Telecommunications
  • Managed IT Services (MSP)
  • Marketing Agencies
  • DTC E-commerce

Financial, Legal & Insurance

  • Financial Services
  • Insurance Brokerage
  • Legal & Compliance
  • Law Firms

Healthcare & Science

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Scientific Research

Industrial, Energy & Logistics

  • Manufacturing & Robotics
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Equipment Rental
  • Freight Brokerage & 3PL
  • Field Services (HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical)

Public, Services & Consumer

  • Public Sector & Education
  • Business & Professional Services
  • Retail & Consumer
  • Property Management
  • Staffing & Recruiting
  • Hotel & Hospitality

Who we partner with

40+

employees is our preferred starting point — though we assess every partnership on a case-by-case basis.

Beyond size, we look for

  • Established data systemsYears of records in the tools your teams already run on.
  • Real operational workflowsDay-to-day processes — not demos or synthetic data.
  • Domain depthSpecialized expertise that makes your data hard to replicate.
  • Stakeholder alignmentA clear owner who can scope the partnership, approve packages, and keep reviews moving.
Data sources

The systems that carry operational signal.

These are the everyday tools where workflows, decisions, and institutional context already live.

Data warehouses

BigQuery · Snowflake · Databricks

Table schemas and the structured records behind them, rich, interconnected, and built to mirror how the business runs.

Chat & messaging

Slack · Microsoft Teams · Google Chat

Full conversation histories, threads, participants, and reply structure preserved intact.

Email & calendar

Gmail · Outlook · Google Calendar

Email threads and event details, senders, recipients, invitees, and the responses that connect them.

Documents, slides & files

Word · Docs · Slides · Excel · Sheets · Drive · SharePoint

File contents plus their metadata, authorship, timestamps, and access permissions.

Work & knowledge

Jira · Confluence · Asana · Notion · Linear

Tickets, wikis, and project records carried over with their complete history and metadata.

Business platforms

Salesforce · HubSpot · Workday · ServiceNow · SAP · Zendesk — CRM, HR, ERP, and support records from the core systems teams operate in every day.

Governance

Security isn't a step in the process. It's the architecture.

You decide exactly what leaves your walls. Everything else never moves.

What you contribute

  • Your data, records and workflows. Scale runs the anonymization.
  • Your sign-off on every data package

What never leaves

  • Employee and customer identities
  • Raw systems, credentials, or source access
  • Anything outside your signed agreement
Anonymization & de-id handled by Scale
Encrypted in transit & at rest
Per-package approval gates
Revocable & time-boxed
Full audit trail
On-prem & VPC options
Value

Estimate what your operations are worth.

Acquisition value is driven by your industry, company size, and whether the company is still operating. Adjust the inputs to see a directional figure.

Company statusOperating

Estimated acquisition value range *

$167K $250K

Software & Internet · 50–200 employees · Operating

* Estimated acquisition value range, directional only. Final pricing is scoped with our team and reflects your industry, company size, and whether the company is still operating. Figures range from $17K to $1.2M in USD.

By the numbers

What partnerships add up to.

0 yrs

building the data infrastructure behind frontier AI

$10K–$1M+

illustrative value per data partnership, scaling with cadence

0 bytes

shared without your explicit, per-package approval

Get started

Book an intro, or refer a team.

Start a partnership conversation with our team — or refer a company that should be one.

Join leading enterprises partnering with Scale AI. Book a 1:1 intro call with us to get started.

FAQs

  • AI companies want to improve their models for certain corporate personas such as marketers or financiers. They need real-world environments rather than synthetically generated ones to test and improve their models.

Your operations are an asset. Start treating them like one.

Bring one workflow. We'll scope its value, lock the governance, and show you the loop in motion.

Start a partnership
Book a scoping call