Human Frontier Collective Specialist - GenAI

About the Program
The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) at Scale AI brings together PhDs, postdocs, and advanced researchers who are leaders in their fields. As an HFC Specialist, you'll directly apply your domain expertise to frontier AI research, closely collaborating with Scale researchers. You'll have exclusive access to cutting-edge generative AI models, playing an integral role in testing, critiquing, and shaping the future directions of AI research.
What You’ll Do
- Develop and Critique Complex Problem Sets: Create challenging, domain-specific problems to rigorously test AI models, and provide expert evaluations to refine model performance.
- Collaborative Research Sessions: Regularly meet with Scale researchers and interdisciplinary experts to discuss insights, model behaviors, and potential research directions.
- Shape AI Research Directions: Work directly with Scale’s research team, helping to identify model limitations, analyze performance, and define future directions for AI capabilities.
- Experimental and Interdisciplinary AI Projects: Engage in hands-on projects and interdisciplinary evaluations of AI models, uncovering insights across multiple domains to enhance model understanding and performance.
- Publications and Thought Leadership: Contribute to and co-author research publications, technical reports, or public content such as webinars or panels, further highlighting your expertise.
- Networking and Mentorship: Build professional connections through mentorship programs and exclusive events, connecting with leading AI researchers and industry professionals.
Who Should Apply
- Educational Background: Currently pursuing or holding a PhD or postdoctoral position in computer science, mathematics, engineering, cognitive sciences, or related STEM fields.
- Technical Expertise: Demonstrated research experience, analytical thinking, proficiency in problem formulation, and an interest in interdisciplinary AI applications.
- Professional Mindset: Self-driven, intellectually curious, and excited to collaborate within an elite community of fellow researchers and AI professionals.
Why Join the HFC?
- Direct Influence: Your contributions directly impact the trajectory of advanced AI capabilities and research.
- Networking and Growth: Engage with an elite, interdisciplinary community, receive mentorship, and expand your professional network.
- Recognition and Compensation: Earn highly competitive compensation ($100/hour) and additional performance-based rewards, acknowledging your valuable contributions.
- Career Pathways: Outstanding specialists will have opportunities for continued collaboration, extended engagements, or permanent roles at Scale AI.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and relevant research highlights or publications. Selected candidates will undergo an interview process focusing on research depth and interdisciplinary aptitude.
Shape the Future of Generative AI
Join the Human Frontier Collective and play a critical role in advancing the frontiers of AI research. Engage in intellectually stimulating collaborations, impactful research, and innovative interdisciplinary initiatives at Scale AI.
*Note: This is a fully remote role
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.