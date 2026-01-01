Scale’s rapidly growing Global Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As a Full Stack Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), you’ll collaborate directly with public sector counterparts to quickly build full-stack, AI applications, to solve their most pressing challenges and achieve meaningful impact for citizens.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Partner with public sector clients to scope, collect feedback and implement solutions for complex problems, including spending up to two weeks per month in client offices for feedback and delivery.

Architect production-grade applications that integrate AI models with full-stack frameworks, managing everything from interactive UIs to backend APIs and systems.

Deploy and manage infrastructure within cloud environments, ensuring the highest levels of system integrity, security, scalability, and long-term reliability.

Contribute to core platform features designed to be reused across diverse international client use cases.

Partner with design, product, and data teams to build robust applications aligned with the broader technical architecture.

Ideally you’d have:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related quantitative field

5+ years of post-graduation, full-stack engineering experience with demonstrated proficiency in React (required), TypeScript, Next.js, Python, Node.js, PostgreSQL or MongoDB plus hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and Azure/AWS/GCP.

Proven ability to architect scalable, production-grade applications with a strong handle on cloud environments and infrastructure health.

Experience working directly within customer infrastructure to deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot complex, end-to-end solutions.

A self-starting approach with the technical maturity to navigate ambiguous requirements and deliver reliable software.

Driven async communication methodologies to reduce communication frictions

Nice to haves:

Proficient in Arabic

Past experience working in a forward deployed engineer / dedicated customer engineer role

Experience working cross functionally with operations

Experience building solutions with LLMs and a deep understanding of the overall Gen AI landscape