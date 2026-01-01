Scale AI operates a global two-sided marketplace. On the demand side, AI labs and enterprises need high-quality training data. On the supply side, 500,000+ contributors across 100+ countries perform the annotation, evaluation, and data-generation work that makes frontier AI possible. For example, our contributor network includes Math PHDs from Vietnam, law professors at top colleges and investment bankers modeling efficient capital structures - all in service of training next-gen AIs. Keeping this marketplace trustworthy and free from fraud is foundational — to contributor experience, to customer data quality, and to the health of the business.

We are looking for a senior Product Manager to lead Trust & Safety at Scale. This is a high-autonomy, high-impact role. You will own the product strategy for fraud detection, prevention, and remediation across our contributor ecosystem — building the systems that protect our platform from abuse while preserving a fair, transparent experience for legitimate contributors. T&S at Scale intersects every part of the contributor lifecycle: onboarding, task assignment, quality assessment, and payments. The scope is global, the adversaries are sophisticated, and the stakes are real.

This role requires deep domain expertise in fraud and trust & safety. You should bring a strong point of view on how to build world-class T&S systems — because you will be the resident expert. You will set the vision for moving T&S from a reactive, fire-fighting posture to a proactive, intelligence-driven function with scalable detection and prevention infrastructure.

About the Role:

You will be the most senior T&S product leader at Scale, reporting directly to the Head of GenAI Product. You will have dedicated engineering, data science, and operations partners, and will work closely with EPD leadership and Delivery Ops.

T&S at Scale is not a mature function — it has been built reactively over time in response to specific fraud incidents. The platform needs a cohesive strategy that balances fraud mitigation with contributor growth, reduces false positives, and replaces ad-hoc solutions with scalable systems. You will inherit a patchwork of existing tools, signals and products and shape them into a coherent, defensible platform with mature processes.

You will inherit a patchwork of existing tools, signals and products and shape them into a coherent, defensible platform with mature processes. The contributor marketplace creates unique fraud vectors: account farming, task manipulation, quality gaming, payment fraud, and collusion — all evolving as AI capabilities change. You need to stay at the leading edge of adversarial behavior in AI-native marketplaces.

— all evolving as AI capabilities change. You need to stay at the leading edge of adversarial behavior in AI-native marketplaces. This is a highly cross-functional role. You will collaborate with stakeholders across Ops, EPD, Finance, and leadership. Fires happen weekly. You need to be the person who navigates complexity and drives resolution efficiently.

You will:

Set the product vision and strategy for Trust & Safety at Scale, shifting the function from reactive incident response to proactive, intelligence-driven fraud prevention

Own the product roadmap for fraud detection, prevention, and remediation systems — including the Risk Engine, data signals intelligence, anomaly detection, and contributor investigation tooling

Build a balanced approach to fraud mitigation and growth protection — ensuring T&S interventions don’t unnecessarily throttle the contributor funnel or create friction for legitimate users

Investigate and deeply understand contributor behavior patterns to identify emerging fraud vectors before they become material

Drive cross-functional alignment across Ops, EPD, Finance, and executive leadership — independently handling escalations, stakeholder conflicts, and weekly fire drills without requiring constant HM involvement

Translate complex fraud patterns into clear product requirements for engineering, and partner with data science to build and improve detection models

Build long-term instrumentation, monitoring, and evaluation capabilities to measure fraud rates, false positive rates, contributor impact, and financial exposure

Establish business cases quantifying fraud losses and ROI of prevention investments to secure resources and prioritize effectively

Partner with Finance and Delivery Ops leadership to manage the financial impact of fraud on business profitability

Ideally, you’d have:

8–12 years of experience in Product Management in the tech industry, with at least 3–4 years leading Trust & Safety, Fraud, or Risk product teams

Deep domain expertise in fraud (not security) — specifically consumer product fraud, marketplace fraud, or contributor/gig-economy fraud. FinTech/payments fraud alone is not sufficient; we need someone who understands platform-level abuse and adversarial user behavior

(not security) — specifically consumer product fraud, marketplace fraud, or contributor/gig-economy fraud. FinTech/payments fraud alone is not sufficient; we need someone who understands platform-level abuse and adversarial user behavior Track record of building T&S systems at consumer-facing marketplace companies (e.g., Uber, DoorDash, Airbnb, eBay, Instacart) or similar high-growth platforms with global contributor/user bases

(e.g., Uber, DoorDash, Airbnb, eBay, Instacart) or similar high-growth platforms with global contributor/user bases Proven ability to balance fraud mitigation with growth protection — you’ve made hard tradeoff decisions between blocking bad actors and preserving good UX

Exceptional stakeholder management skills — you’ve navigated complex orgs with Ops, Engineering, and leadership stakeholders who have competing priorities and strong opinions. You handle escalations, build trust, and drive alignment independently

— you’ve navigated complex orgs with Ops, Engineering, and leadership stakeholders who have competing priorities and strong opinions. Strong analytical capabilities — you can investigate contributor behavior data, define fraud metrics, and build detection logic. High proficiency in SQL

Experience setting ambitious product vision and executing against it — you’ve moved a function from reactive to proactive

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in a quantitative, engineering, or related discipline

Nice to Have:

Experience building T&S systems with global/international coverage across diverse contributor populations

Understanding of AI-enabled fraud vectors and how adversarial behavior evolves as AI capabilities improve

Experience with contributor/gig-economy platforms specifically (not just consumer marketplaces)

Experience working at early-to-growth-stage companies where T&S was being built or rebuilt from scratch

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $240,000 — $300,000 USD