Department
Specialist
Subject Matter Expert
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Subject Matter Expert Role Description
Engagement Type: Part-time (Hourly) — Work as many or as few hours as you'd like, with the flexibility to set your own schedule based on your availability.
Overview
The Subject Matter Expert is a specialized role focused exclusively on quality evaluation and standards definition within assigned projects. This role is designed for subject-matter experts who provide high-value insights through audits, quality frameworks, and performance analysis.
The Subject Matter Expert does not engage in contributor management, real-time support, or operational task coordination. Instead, the role centers on assessing output quality, identifying systemic issues, and recommending improvements to ensure high standards are consistently met.
Key Responsibilities
Quality Audits & Evaluation
- Conduct structured audits of task outputs to evaluate accuracy, consistency, and adherence to project guidelines.
- Apply domain expertise to assess nuanced or complex work requiring specialized knowledge.
- Identify patterns of quality issues and flag systemic gaps impacting output standards.
Quality Standards & Benchmarking
- Define and refine quality benchmarks, scoring rubrics, and evaluation criteria based on project needs.
- Contribute to the development of gold standards and reference materials for high-quality outputs.
- Ensure quality frameworks reflect domain-specific rigor where applicable.
Analysis & Insights
- Analyze audit results to generate actionable insights on quality trends and performance gaps.
- Provide structured reports with clear recommendations to improve overall output quality.
- Partner with internal stakeholders to calibrate on quality expectations and scoring consistency.
Process Improvement (Quality-Focused)
- Recommend improvements to workflows, guidelines, and evaluation processes based on audit findings.
- Support calibration efforts to ensure alignment across reviewers and quality stakeholders.
- Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives strictly related to quality outcomes.
Out of Scope (Role Boundaries)
- No direct interaction with contributors (e.g., no office hours, Slack support, or real-time guidance).
- No task assignment, queue management, or operational oversight.
- No people management or performance management responsibilities.
Qualifications
- Deep domain expertise in a specialized field (e.g., medicine, law, engineering, etc.).
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to evaluate complex outputs against defined standards.
- Experience in quality assurance, auditing, or evaluation frameworks is preferred.
- Ability to produce clear, structured, and actionable feedback.
- High attention to detail and commitment to accuracy and consistency.
Engagement Expectations
- Hourly, project-based work aligned to audit volume and quality needs.
- Deliverables include completed audits, calibration input, and quality reports.
- Operates independently with minimal oversight, focusing on expertise-driven contributions.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.