Subject Matter Expert Role Description

Engagement Type: Part-time (Hourly) — Work as many or as few hours as you'd like, with the flexibility to set your own schedule based on your availability.

Overview

The Subject Matter Expert is a specialized role focused exclusively on quality evaluation and standards definition within assigned projects. This role is designed for subject-matter experts who provide high-value insights through audits, quality frameworks, and performance analysis.

The Subject Matter Expert does not engage in contributor management, real-time support, or operational task coordination. Instead, the role centers on assessing output quality, identifying systemic issues, and recommending improvements to ensure high standards are consistently met.

Key Responsibilities

Quality Audits & Evaluation

Conduct structured audits of task outputs to evaluate accuracy, consistency, and adherence to project guidelines.

Apply domain expertise to assess nuanced or complex work requiring specialized knowledge.

Identify patterns of quality issues and flag systemic gaps impacting output standards.

Quality Standards & Benchmarking

Define and refine quality benchmarks, scoring rubrics, and evaluation criteria based on project needs.

Contribute to the development of gold standards and reference materials for high-quality outputs.

Ensure quality frameworks reflect domain-specific rigor where applicable.

Analysis & Insights

Analyze audit results to generate actionable insights on quality trends and performance gaps.

Provide structured reports with clear recommendations to improve overall output quality.

Partner with internal stakeholders to calibrate on quality expectations and scoring consistency.

Process Improvement (Quality-Focused)

Recommend improvements to workflows, guidelines, and evaluation processes based on audit findings.

Support calibration efforts to ensure alignment across reviewers and quality stakeholders.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives strictly related to quality outcomes.

Out of Scope (Role Boundaries)

No direct interaction with contributors (e.g., no office hours, Slack support, or real-time guidance).

No task assignment, queue management, or operational oversight.

No people management or performance management responsibilities.

Qualifications

Deep domain expertise in a specialized field (e.g., medicine, law, engineering, etc.).

Strong analytical skills with the ability to evaluate complex outputs against defined standards.

Experience in quality assurance, auditing, or evaluation frameworks is preferred.

Ability to produce clear, structured, and actionable feedback.

High attention to detail and commitment to accuracy and consistency.

Engagement Expectations

Hourly, project-based work aligned to audit volume and quality needs.

Deliverables include completed audits, calibration input, and quality reports.

Operates independently with minimal oversight, focusing on expertise-driven contributions.