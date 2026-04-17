Solutions Engineer – Robotics & Autonomous Driving

The next frontier for AI is the physical world. At Scale, we're pioneering this shift, moving artificial intelligence from digital spaces into robotics and autonomous systems. Our Autonomous Driving (AD) and Robotics team is building the data engine and infrastructure that powers L3/L4 autonomy and complex robotic manipulation. We are looking for a pivotal Solutions Engineer to join this team..

As a Solutions Engineer, you'll be a trusted technical partner to the world's most innovative Foundation Model builders and renowned robotics companies (from Humanoids to Robotaxis). You will partner closely with Product, Sales, and ML Engineers to guide prospective customers through the pre-sales process, delivering customized demos and Proof of Concepts that secure the "technical win.

You’ll help customers bridge the gap between simulation (Digital Twins) and real-world deployment by defining technical requirements for multi-modal real-world data pipelines (LiDAR, Radar, Camera, and IMU). You'll develop actionable Statements of Work and collaborate with the delivery team on high-fidelity ground truth implementation. Your expert knowledge of Scale's products will allow you to design creative, impactful solutions.

This is a critical role that directly influences multi-million dollar contracts and initiatives. You'll travel globally to conduct on-site technical workshops and scope new projects, while also leading demos and pilots for new prospects. You'll be part of a tight-knit, specialized team, influencing a rapidly growing business that is expanding into new product areas.

In this role, you will:

Partner with Scale Account Executives and Engagement Managers to deliver new customer pilots and grow technical relationships with existing clients.

Work with Product Engineering and Product Management to influence our product roadmap based on your frontline insights.

Become a domain expert in next-generation Robotics and physical AI (e.g. VLMs, VLAs, World Models)

Develop technical domain expertise in areas of 2D and 3D imaging and annotation, multi-sensor fusion and calibration, GPS/INS navigation systems, computer vision and other autonomy-adjacent concepts

Be accountable for the technical customer experience and commercial growth, expanding relationships and use cases with existing customers.

Collaborate with highly technical engineers at our customer sites to ensure satisfaction with our data, software platforms, and workflows.

Design and develop playbooks, demos, and other tools to ensure efficient and successful pilots and customer expansions.

Pioneer the development of a global Robotics Data Marketplace, actively seeking out and engaging with key international partners to build a comprehensive data ecosystem.

Evangelize Scale by interacting with customers at major industry events and academic conferences.

You have:

A strong engineering background, preferably in Robotics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or other Engineering fields.

3+ years of experience developing with Python, C++, Java, and/or other scripting languages.

Hands-on experience in Autonomous Driving, Robotics or Physical AI

Exceptional project management and interpersonal skills, strong attention to detail, and a strong sense of ownership.

The presentation skills and technical credibility to speak confidently with a variety of stakeholders, from executives to front-line engineers.

A high level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations.

Regular travel within the Bay Area.

International travel approximately once every two months.

Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and the ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy.

Bonus points if you have:

Prior sales, solutions engineering, or partnership experience with a track record of successfully achieving quota.

Ideally would have experience selling complex technical solutions to enterprises with deal sizes of $500K to $5M+.

*This role can be based in San Francisco, New York, Detroit or Denver.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $152,000 — $190,000 USD