Department
People
HR Manager
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Scale is growing and so is our People Team! We’re looking for an HR Manager in Mexico who is passionate about building thoughtful, streamlined, employee lifecycle processes that support the employee experience. You will be the sole HR presence in Mexico, supporting two distinct populations: field-based technicians and operators at our Physical AI site, and corporate office employees based in Mexico City. You will be responsible for developing policies and partnering cross-functionally to drive process and system improvements that will better the employee experience, increase the efficiency of the HR team, and keep us compliant. This role is critical to ensuring a safe, compliant, and positive work environment for employees in the field and data factory. You will also play a critical role in creating a highly employee - centric team as Scale continues to grow exponentially.
What you’ll be doing:
- Manage the full employee lifecycle across field and corporate employees: onboarding, offboarding, performance management, salary changes, leave of absences, and permissions in compliance with Mexico’s Federal Labor Law
- Provide guidance to managers and employees on workplace issues, performance, policy interpretation, and disciplinary procedures where applicable
- Manage Workers’ Compensation claims from incident reporting through return-to-work coordination, partnering closely with local payroll representatives, legal teams, and insurance providers to ensure compliance and effective case management.
- Collaborate with managers to reinforce robot safety and safe equipment operation practices; includes tracking safety, compliance, and related certifications.
- Maintains compliance with Mexico employment law, including but not limited to manager/employee training, workplace operations, classifications, wage laws, and benefits.
- Provide HR leadership across benefits, compliance, and people programs while fostering strong cross-functional partnerships with Operations, Finance, IT, Legal, Compliance, and other stakeholders to drive efficiencies and simplify workflows.
- Understand the operational boundaries of the on-site Employer of Record (EOR) arrangement – know what belongs to the EOR and where your lane ends, and how to work in collaboration with the EOR
- May manage vendor relationships, including facilities temp agencies, maintenance, and security
- Roll up your sleeves and dive into the high volume of daily operational HR needs and ad hoc projects for the Mexico team
What we’re looking for:
- 5-7 years of HR Generalist or HR Manager experience, with experience supporting both hourly/field and professional/office workforces.
- Exceptionally collaborative and able to advise employees at all levels of the organization
- Strong verbal and written English communication skills
- Highly detail-oriented, stellar organizational skills and able to prioritize effectively
- Knowledge of Mexico employment laws and regulatory requirements
- Knowledge of Mexico benefits and payroll processes
- Strong critical thinking skills and ability to think outside of the box and propose meaningful solutions
- Able to identify gaps and drive operational improvements
- Excellent judgment and discretion, maintaining confidentiality at all times
- Flexible mindset and able to navigate ambiguity with ease
- Action-oriented and able to work independently with minimal supervision
Nice to Have:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- Experience in a distribution center or manufacturing environment
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.