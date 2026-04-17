Scale is growing and so is our People Team! We’re looking for an HR Manager in Mexico who is passionate about building thoughtful, streamlined, employee lifecycle processes that support the employee experience. You will be the sole HR presence in Mexico, supporting two distinct populations: field-based technicians and operators at our Physical AI site, and corporate office employees based in Mexico City. You will be responsible for developing policies and partnering cross-functionally to drive process and system improvements that will better the employee experience, increase the efficiency of the HR team, and keep us compliant. This role is critical to ensuring a safe, compliant, and positive work environment for employees in the field and data factory. You will also play a critical role in creating a highly employee - centric team as Scale continues to grow exponentially.

What you’ll be doing:

Manage the full employee lifecycle across field and corporate employees: onboarding, offboarding, performance management, salary changes, leave of absences, and permissions in compliance with Mexico’s Federal Labor Law

Provide guidance to managers and employees on workplace issues, performance, policy interpretation, and disciplinary procedures where applicable

Manage Workers’ Compensation claims from incident reporting through return-to-work coordination, partnering closely with local payroll representatives, legal teams, and insurance providers to ensure compliance and effective case management.

Collaborate with managers to reinforce robot safety and safe equipment operation practices; includes tracking safety, compliance, and related certifications.

Maintains compliance with Mexico employment law, including but not limited to manager/employee training, workplace operations, classifications, wage laws, and benefits.

Provide HR leadership across benefits, compliance, and people programs while fostering strong cross-functional partnerships with Operations, Finance, IT, Legal, Compliance, and other stakeholders to drive efficiencies and simplify workflows.

Understand the operational boundaries of the on-site Employer of Record (EOR) arrangement – know what belongs to the EOR and where your lane ends, and how to work in collaboration with the EOR

May manage vendor relationships, including facilities temp agencies, maintenance, and security

Roll up your sleeves and dive into the high volume of daily operational HR needs and ad hoc projects for the Mexico team

What we’re looking for:

5-7 years of HR Generalist or HR Manager experience, with experience supporting both hourly/field and professional/office workforces.

Exceptionally collaborative and able to advise employees at all levels of the organization

Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Highly detail-oriented, stellar organizational skills and able to prioritize effectively

Knowledge of Mexico employment laws and regulatory requirements

Knowledge of Mexico benefits and payroll processes

Strong critical thinking skills and ability to think outside of the box and propose meaningful solutions

Able to identify gaps and drive operational improvements

Excellent judgment and discretion, maintaining confidentiality at all times

Flexible mindset and able to navigate ambiguity with ease

Action-oriented and able to work independently with minimal supervision

Nice to Have:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Experience in a distribution center or manufacturing environment