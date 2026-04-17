Associate General Counsel, Commercial

Scale is powering the generative AI wave — from the world-class data fueling frontier AI models and autonomous systems to the enterprise AI applications turning breakthroughs into business outcomes. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand.

Scale’s Legal team works on exciting legal and commercial issues at the leading edge of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and machine learning technology. This role will support our Physical AI team, which is focused on the next frontier: building general AI that can reason and act in the physical world. While Physical AI will be the primary focus, this role may also flex across our GenAI data business and Enterprise/Applications team when extra hands are needed. You will act as a close business partner to its leadership, negotiate complex agreements and help shape the deal structures and go-to-market approaches that drive this business unit’s continued growth. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team that collaborates internally with teams at Scale and externally with our customers. We are looking for a relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, pragmatic, and action-oriented commercial attorney who can negotiate complex agreements and effectively advise on legal risk — all while being a great teammate. This is an individual contributor role with significant scope and visibility that will run deals from end-to-end, collaborate with high level internal clients, and help shape Scale's commercial legal function as it scales with the business. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Draft, review, and negotiate master services agreements, statements of work and order forms with autonomous driving and robotics companies, working closely with our Sales organization to close revenue deals.

Work directly with leadership to shape the business and legal strategy for this business unit.

Draft, review, and negotiate a wide range of other agreements, including partnership, reseller and vendor agreements as well as DPAs.

Assess legal risk and give the business clear, practical guidance to help the business make informed decisions.

Provide hands-on legal support to sales, product, and other cross-functional teams.

Design, implement, and iterate on policies and processes to manage legal and business risk on a global scale.

Pitch in on deals for our GenAI and Enterprise legal teams when extra bandwidth is needed, with Physical AI as your home base.

Ideally you'd have:

JD and a member of the California Bar in good standing.

At least 9+ years of combined law firm and in-house experience with training in commercial agreements, data licensing, and intellectual property.

Passion for partnering with Sales and closing revenue deals.

Experience with drafting and negotiating complex data licensing, services or technology agreements.

An ability to communicate clearly with business and technical audiences and effectively translate legal concepts for non-lawyers.

Roll-up-your-sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to working across the organization.

Deep interest in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and the broader AI landscape.

Nice to haves:

Experience with legal issues in autonomous vehicles or robotics.

Product or privacy counseling experience.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $264,800 — $331,000 USD