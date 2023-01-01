Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
CustomersSee all customers
Custom Open-Source LLMs
Fine-tune open-source large language models for improved performance on your most important use cases.
Get Started
Customize Open-Source Models
Fine-Tune Llama 2
Learn how to customize Llama 2 with Scale’s open-source Python cookbook.
Step-by-step guide to quickly get started fine-tuning Llama 2
Get Llama 2 working on your data
Open Source
Get started with our LLM Engine open-source repository. With LLM Engine you can customize and host open-source models in just a few lines of code with your data.
Fine-tune and deploy Llama 2, MPT, Falcon, FLAN-T5, GPT-J and more
Host models on your infrastructure or Scale’s
Enterprise
Scale Custom LLMs for your highest priority business use cases. Scale’s fine-tuning platform combined with the Scale data engine supercharges model performance with better data.
White-glove support for building domain-specific LLMs
Run on Scale Data Engine for optimized data and performance
Get access to a full evaluation suite for model observability
“Our partnership focuses on helping companies and government organizations customize pre-trained foundation models with their proprietary data to achieve enterprise value.”
Lan Guan
Senior Managing Director, Accenture
Why Customize Your Own Model?
Your Challenges Are Unique. Your Model Should Be Too.
Customized Models Generate Enterprise Value
Performance: Models customized with your proprietary data perform better at your high-priority tasks.
Customizability: Customize models to your specific use cases, and shape how they respond to common scenarios so they can be an effective extension of your brand.
Safety: Enhance the safety of your models with human-in-the-loop testing, evaluation, and monitoring.
Start Customizing LLMs Today
With our open-source repo LLM Engine you can customize and serve open-source models in just a few lines of code using your own data. Get started now by downloading the repo from Github.