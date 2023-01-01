Custom Open-Source LLMs

Fine-tune open-source large language models for improved performance on your most important use cases.

Customize Open-Source Models

Fine-Tune Llama 2

Learn how to customize Llama 2 with Scale’s open-source Python cookbook.

  • Step-by-step guide to quickly get started fine-tuning Llama 2

  • Get Llama 2 working on your data

Open Source

Get started with our LLM Engine open-source repository. With LLM Engine you can customize and host open-source models in just a few lines of code with your data.

  • Fine-tune and deploy Llama 2, MPT, Falcon, FLAN-T5, GPT-J and more

  • Host models on your infrastructure or Scale’s

Enterprise

Scale Custom LLMs for your highest priority business use cases. Scale’s fine-tuning platform combined with the Scale data engine supercharges model performance with better data.

  • White-glove support for building domain-specific LLMs

  • Run on Scale Data Engine for optimized data and performance

  • Get access to a full evaluation suite for model observability

Our partnership focuses on helping companies and government organizations customize pre-trained foundation models with their proprietary data to achieve enterprise value.

Lan Guan

Senior Managing Director, Accenture

Why Customize Your Own Model?

Your Challenges Are Unique. Your Model Should Be Too.

Customized Models Generate Enterprise Value

  • Performance: Models customized with your proprietary data perform better at your high-priority tasks.

  • Customizability: Customize models to your specific use cases, and shape how they respond to common scenarios so they can be an effective extension of your brand.

  • Safety: Enhance the safety of your models with human-in-the-loop testing, evaluation, and monitoring.

Start Customizing LLMs Today

With our open-source repo LLM Engine you can customize and serve open-source models in just a few lines of code using your own data. Get started now by downloading the repo from Github.

