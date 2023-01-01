Velodyne builds lidar sensors to enable safe navigation and autonomy. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial, infrastructure, and automotive.

Velodyne’s lidars generate a high-quality point cloud in a wide variety of light and weather conditions, with advanced sensor-to-sensor interference mitigation, power efficiency, and thermal performance. Velodyne uses Scale Nucleus to sort through edge cases in 3D sensor fusion data, which enables their machine learning (ML) team to train models on even rare scenarios such as:

a warehouse employee storing boxes on top of a scissor lift.

a warehouse employee carrying a large pallet.

a person bending down as if to tie their shoes.

Nucleus reduced training data selection times for the data team by 50%.