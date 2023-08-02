Defense
Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.
Demo Gallery
Scale Automotive Data Engine
The Scale Data Engine consists of all the tools and features you need to collect, curate, and annotate data, as well as evaluate models for improvement. Rewatch our latest demos for 3D, Mapping, and 2D data.
Get a look under the hood – Preview our public library of demos:
01
Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo
02
Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo
03
Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo
04
Data Engine: Mapping Demo
05
Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo
06
Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo
07
Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo
08