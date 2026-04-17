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Defense

Scale is a sophisticated technical partner that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical U.S. government platforms, sensor systems, and data types. We set the commercial standard, lead the market, and apply those capabilities to our federal work.

Demo Gallery

Scale Automotive Data Engine

The Scale Data Engine consists of all the tools and features you need to collect, curate, and annotate data, as well as evaluate models for improvement. Rewatch our latest demos for 3D, Mapping, and 2D data.

Get a look under the hood – Preview our public library of demos:

Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo

Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo

Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo

Data Engine: Mapping Demo

Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo

Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo

Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo

Data Engine: 2D Smart Tracking Demo

Test drive the Automotive Data Engine

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