The human experts behind frontier AI.
Millions of experts deployed against the world's hardest training problems.
World class experts from top institutions
Elite academic backgrounds
Alumni of every Ivy League school, plus Stanford, MIT, and beyond
Deep, top-tier industry experience
Representation from employees of 60%+ of the Fortune 500
Worldwide representation
65+ languages. 120+ countries.
Specialized domain expertise
Expertise across 370+ unique fields
Verified experts in
Research & Academia
Finance
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Healthcare
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Research & Academia
Who they are
Investment bankers, sell-side analysts, portfolio managers, quant researchers, risk & compliance officers, buy-side private equity analysts
Expertise
Financial statement analysis, earnings modeling, valuation methodology, trading logic
Project Type
Financial reasoning evaluation, content understanding, prompt generation, and model preference ranking
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