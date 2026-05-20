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Public Sector
AI Is Moving at the Speed of Innovation. Our Ability to Evaluate It Must Too.
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U.S. Government Can Now Access Scale Capabilities Through GSA Schedule
Public Sector
Scale AI Expands Pentagon AI Partnership to $500 Million
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Scale AI and BAE Systems Combine Forces to Modernize the Tactical Edge
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