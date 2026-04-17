VP, Research

As the leading data and evaluation partner for frontier AI companies, Scale is dedicated to advancing the progress of generative AI, with a focus around frontier evaluations, the science of data around posttraining, agentic applications, trustworthy agents oversight framework and beyond. Our Research teams work with the industry’s leading AI labs to provide high quality data and accelerate progress in GenAI research. Additionally, Scale plays an integral role in understanding the capabilities and safeguarding of LLMs. Scale Labs is Scale's frontier research effort dedicated to tackling the challenging research problems in evaluation, agents, post-training, reasoning, safety and alignment of advanced AI systems. The SPRL team is a new effort focused on safety and policy research to bridge the gap between AI research and global policymakers to make informed, scientific decisions about AI risks and capabilities.

We’re looking for a VP of Research to lead this charge. This is a critical leadership role where you will blend cutting-edge research with real-world applied ML impact and build a world-class research organization that expands that capabilities of frontier AI systems and develops safeguards to deploy them responsibly.

You will shape the technical direction of Scale’s ML research, translate science into production-ready solutions, and partner with go-to-market, delivery, engineering, and customers to ensure our work defines the next era of AI. You’ll lead with vision and clarity, execute with urgency, and grow with intention.

What you'll do:

Lead the ML Research function, responsible for delivery, quality, performance, and roadmap execution





Build and scale a global high-performing team, with an emphasis on initiative ownership and ML excellence





Partner directly with Fortune 100 customers and the GTM team to translate business needs into scalable technical solutions





Collaborate with engineering, product, and delivery teams across Scale to drive cutting edge research





Shape the long-term vision and org design of the ML Research team, aligned with business growth and product evolution





Manage and mentor senior ML Research leaders and instill a culture of accountability, speed, and results





Make rigorous tradeoffs across technical and business dimensions, backed by financial insight and operational understanding





Represent ML Research in cross-functional planning cycles, including headcount, budget, and strategic initiatives

We're looking for someone who:

Has a strong track record of leading ML Research teams in high-growth environments, ideally in ML, infrastructure, or complex systems





Has scaled research organizations across geographies and understands how to structure and evolve teams effectively





Operates with urgency and clarity—able to distill priorities and move teams from ambiguity to execution





Has experience partnering deeply with sales, delivery, and customer success teams





Is equally comfortable in the weeds and at the executive level; knows when to lead from the front and when to empower others





Brings credibility and curiosity in core technical areas—especially product engineering, infrastructure, or AI agent systems

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $453,600 — $567,000 USD