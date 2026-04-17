Scale for National Security & Homeland Defense
Scale’s agentic AI solutions are mission-ready, trained on your data and doctrine, and trusted in production by the U.S. military’s largest programs.
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CHALLENGES 0 to 4
Missing Agency Context
Commercial LLMs lack configurability and aren’t trained on agency data, doctrine—creating more risk than impact.
CHALLENGES 0 to 4
Unreliable & Opaque
Commanders can’t rely on AI they can’t explain. Commercial AI produces plausible but wrong answers without human oversight and degrade over time.
CHALLENGES 0 to 4
Inaccessible Data & Insights
Agency data is unusable for AI because data prep is slow, manual, costly. Personnel miss signals in the noise, and rework AI artifacts.
CHALLENGES 0 to 4
Complex & Inflexible
Slow processes and acquisitions throttle modernization, while exquisite AI is an expensive black box locks up data and makes agencies vendor-dependent.
Challenges
Modernizing without compromising speed or trust
Reliable AI designed for mission-critical decisions.
TIME SAVED
36% faster
mission and mission analysis
ACCELERATE COMPLIANCE
J6 cyber reviews
completed in hours vs. days
EASY TO USE
80% reduction
in operator cognitive burden
REDUCE COSTS
40% savings
to prepare AI-ready data vs. manual labelling
FASTER DELIVERY
12x
more likely to reach production vs. industry average
PROTECT SECURITY
6+ years
deployed on classified networks
Reliable commercial AI. With speed and trust.
Purpose-Built & Doctrine-Aligned
Replace manual processes with purpose-built agents trained on your data and doctrine. Scale turns any AI model into reliable AI artifacts and workflows, so teams can decide and act faster, with less risk and rework.
Reliable & Trusted AI
Scale continuously tests, red-teams, benchmarks, and certifies AI for safety and reliability—catching manipulation, bias, and drift—while citing data sources and keeping humans on the loop so AI works in your environment.
Deep Data Expertise & Upskilling
Scale’s cleared engineers get your data AI-ready, customize agents for your use cases, and transfer full capabilities to your team. You own 100% of your data and insights, while upskilling your team.
Open & Flexible
Scale is a model-, data-, and infrastructure-agnostic AI factory that connects to classified data across any infrastructure—CUI, SIPR, SC2S, and JWICS—without exquisite AI integrations, or vendor lock-in.
Mission-Ready Agentic Solutions
Scale builds a reliable and agnostic AI factory that turns your raw data into decision-ready agents, powered by whichever model comes next or fits the mission—transparent, proven, and purpose-built.
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SCALE AGENTIC MISSION SOLUTIONS
Scale’s agentic mission solutions are designed for trust, transparency and decision advantage.
Scale agents modernize your most critical missions. Scale is deployed across UNLASS to TS networks with built-in AI Test & Evaluation to ensure outputs are secure, auditable, and decision-ready.
Scale Donovan
Scale Donovan is an agentic AI platform that works with any data, model, or infrastructure. It learns how your organization thinks and decides, embedding your doctrine into AI agents that produce mission-ready analysis, plans, briefs, and presentations.
Scale Data Engine
Poor quality data fails the mission. Scale transforms EO, FMV, SAR, LiDAR, audio, text, and more into labeled training datasets, 40% faster than alternatives with cleared human labelers. And you own 100% of your data and insights.
Scale Test & Evaluation (T&E) Engine
AI is not optimized for warfare. Scale is AI’s judgment layer, ensuring the safety, lawfulness, and reliability of AI-informed decisions, so agencies can de-risk and trust AI.
Real Customers. Mission Critical Work.
How to Buy Scale
Scale products are authorized for FedRAMP High, DISA IL4, IL6, and JWICS environments; IL5 certification is in progress.
Scale is a Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) backed by a Top-Secret Facility Clearance (FCL), and also eligible through a sole Source IDIQ with the Army Research Lab and DLA.
Scale products have been pre-competed and evaluated by CDAO and are available via a frictionless, pre-negotiated OTA or in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.
Scale is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, Army ITES-SW2, NASPO ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners.
Scale is cloud-agnostic and supports all hyperscalers and air-gapped on-prem environments.