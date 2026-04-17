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Scale for National Security & Homeland Defense

Scale’s agentic AI solutions are mission-ready, trained on your data and doctrine, and trusted in production by the U.S. military’s largest programs.

Trusted by

U.S. ArmyU.S. Air ForceDefense Innovation UnitBAE SystemsAccentureDefense Logistics AgencyAir Force Research LaboratoryArmy Research Laboratory

CHALLENGES 0 to 4

Missing Agency Context

Commercial LLMs lack configurability and aren’t trained on agency data, doctrine—creating more risk than impact.

CHALLENGES 0 to 4

Unreliable & Opaque

Commanders can’t rely on AI they can’t explain. Commercial AI produces plausible but wrong answers without human oversight and degrade over time.

CHALLENGES 0 to 4

Inaccessible Data & Insights

Agency data is unusable for AI because data prep is slow, manual, costly. Personnel miss signals in the noise, and rework AI artifacts.

CHALLENGES 0 to 4

Complex & Inflexible

Slow processes and acquisitions throttle modernization, while exquisite AI is an expensive black box locks up data and makes agencies vendor-dependent.

Challenges

Modernizing without compromising speed or trust

Reliable AI designed for mission-critical decisions.

TIME SAVED

36% faster

mission and mission analysis

ACCELERATE COMPLIANCE

J6 cyber reviews

completed in hours vs. days

EASY TO USE

80% reduction

in operator cognitive burden

REDUCE COSTS

40% savings

to prepare AI-ready data vs. manual labelling

FASTER DELIVERY

12x

more likely to reach production vs. industry average

PROTECT SECURITY

6+ years

deployed on classified networks

Reliable commercial AI. With speed and trust.

Purpose-Built & Doctrine-Aligned

Replace manual processes with purpose-built agents trained on your data and doctrine. Scale turns any AI model into reliable AI artifacts and workflows, so teams can decide and act faster, with less risk and rework.

Reliable & Trusted AI

Scale continuously tests, red-teams, benchmarks, and certifies AI for safety and reliability—catching manipulation, bias, and drift—while citing data sources and keeping humans on the loop so AI works in your environment.

Deep Data Expertise & Upskilling

Scale’s cleared engineers get your data AI-ready, customize agents for your use cases, and transfer full capabilities to your team. You own 100% of your data and insights, while upskilling your team.

Open & Flexible

Scale is a model-, data-, and infrastructure-agnostic AI factory that connects to classified data across any infrastructure—CUI, SIPR, SC2S, and JWICS—without exquisite AI integrations, or vendor lock-in.

Mission-Ready Agentic Solutions

Scale builds a reliable and agnostic AI factory that turns your raw data into decision-ready agents, powered by whichever model comes next or fits the mission—transparent, proven, and purpose-built.

01 | 04

SCALE AGENTIC MISSION SOLUTIONS

Scale’s agentic mission solutions are designed for trust, transparency and decision advantage.

Scale agents modernize your most critical missions. Scale is deployed across UNLASS to TS networks with built-in AI Test & Evaluation to ensure outputs are secure, auditable, and decision-ready.

Scale Donovan

Scale Donovan is an agentic AI platform that works with any data, model, or infrastructure. It learns how your organization thinks and decides, embedding your doctrine into AI agents that produce mission-ready analysis, plans, briefs, and presentations.

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Scale Data Engine

Poor quality data fails the mission. Scale transforms EO, FMV, SAR, LiDAR, audio, text, and more into labeled training datasets, 40% faster than alternatives with cleared human labelers. And you own 100% of your data and insights.

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Scale Test & Evaluation (T&E) Engine

AI is not optimized for warfare. Scale is AI’s judgment layer, ensuring the safety, lawfulness, and reliability of AI-informed decisions, so agencies can de-risk and trust AI.

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Real Customers. Mission Critical Work.

Public Sector

AI War Planning for DoW’s Thunderforge Program

Public Sector

Scale Creates DoW’s First AI Scorecard

Defense

Agentic Alerting Accelerates Naval Decision-Making

Defense

AI-powered Maritime Security for DIU and the U.S. Air Force

How to Buy Scale

Scale products are authorized for FedRAMP High, DISA IL4, IL6, and JWICS environments; IL5 certification is in progress.

Contact Us
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Resources

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Research

Read the Government Blog

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Defense

Read the Agentic Warfare Whitepaper

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Defense

Watch Demos & Videos

Schedule a private demo with a cleared professional.

Speak with an expert