Scale is looking for an Operations Program Manager (OPM) – Regional Lead (India) to drive system-level improvements, operational performance, and structural reliability across the region. In this role, you will act as both a systems owner and escalation authority—ensuring support workflows are scalable, efficient, and aligned with global standards while adapting to local operational needs.

As our operations continue to expand, this role will be critical in identifying root causes, implementing durable fixes, and driving measurable improvements in key performance metrics. You will serve as the bridge between frontline execution and system design, ensuring consistency, stability, and continuous improvement across regional operations.

You will be part of a highly collaborative and impact-driven team, working closely with Team Leads, SMEs, Product, Engineering, and Operations stakeholders. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in ambiguity, enjoys solving complex operational challenges, and is relentless in driving high-quality outcomes at scale.

You will:

Identify recurring issue patterns and structural inefficiencies across the region

Lead retrospectives on operational breakdowns and implement durable, system-level fixes

Act as the escalation partner for complex and high-risk regional cases

Define and drive regional KPI improvements across SLA, CSAT, backlog health, and escalation rates

Track and measure the impact of operational changes and interventions

Influence SOPs, macros, and documentation to improve clarity and reduce ambiguity

Partner with Enablement to build scalable regional training programs

Act as a regional training lead to reinforce workflows, policies, and quality standards

Collaborate with Product, Engineering, and Operations to drive tooling and workflow improvements

Translate frontline insights into clear, actionable requirements for system enhancements

Identify risks within workflows and implement safeguards to improve consistency and reliability

Strengthen auditability and operational defensibility across the region

Ideally you’d have:

Experience in operations, program management, or process improvement roles in high-volume environments

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a systems-thinking mindset

Experience leading cross-functional initiatives and driving measurable outcomes

Ability to identify root causes and implement scalable, long-term solutions

Strong communication skills across technical and non-technical stakeholders

Experience working with KPIs such as SLA, CSAT, backlog, and escalation metrics

Nice to haves:

Experience in support operations, trust & safety, or platform operations

Familiarity with workflow tools (e.g., Zendesk or similar systems)

Experience building SOPs, training programs, or documentation frameworks

Experience working in regional or global operations teams

This is a high-impact role focused on driving regional operational excellence, improving system reliability, and ensuring scalable support infrastructure as we continue to grow.