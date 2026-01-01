Scale is looking for an Operations Program Manager (OPM) – Regional Lead (India) to drive system-level improvements, operational performance, and structural reliability across the region. In this role, you will act as both a systems owner and escalation authority—ensuring support workflows are scalable, efficient, and aligned with global standards while adapting to local operational needs.
As our operations continue to expand, this role will be critical in identifying root causes, implementing durable fixes, and driving measurable improvements in key performance metrics. You will serve as the bridge between frontline execution and system design, ensuring consistency, stability, and continuous improvement across regional operations.
You will be part of a highly collaborative and impact-driven team, working closely with Team Leads, SMEs, Product, Engineering, and Operations stakeholders. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in ambiguity, enjoys solving complex operational challenges, and is relentless in driving high-quality outcomes at scale.
Identify recurring issue patterns and structural inefficiencies across the region
Lead retrospectives on operational breakdowns and implement durable, system-level fixes
Act as the escalation partner for complex and high-risk regional cases
Define and drive regional KPI improvements across SLA, CSAT, backlog health, and escalation rates
Track and measure the impact of operational changes and interventions
Influence SOPs, macros, and documentation to improve clarity and reduce ambiguity
Partner with Enablement to build scalable regional training programs
Act as a regional training lead to reinforce workflows, policies, and quality standards
Collaborate with Product, Engineering, and Operations to drive tooling and workflow improvements
Translate frontline insights into clear, actionable requirements for system enhancements
Identify risks within workflows and implement safeguards to improve consistency and reliability
Strengthen auditability and operational defensibility across the region
Experience in operations, program management, or process improvement roles in high-volume environments
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a systems-thinking mindset
Experience leading cross-functional initiatives and driving measurable outcomes
Ability to identify root causes and implement scalable, long-term solutions
Strong communication skills across technical and non-technical stakeholders
Experience working with KPIs such as SLA, CSAT, backlog, and escalation metrics
Experience in support operations, trust & safety, or platform operations
Familiarity with workflow tools (e.g., Zendesk or similar systems)
Experience building SOPs, training programs, or documentation frameworks
Experience working in regional or global operations teams
This is a high-impact role focused on driving regional operational excellence, improving system reliability, and ensuring scalable support infrastructure as we continue to grow.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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