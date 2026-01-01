Scale is looking for a Support Systems & Routing Specialist to own and optimize the core infrastructure powering our contributor support operations. In this role, you will be responsible for configuring and maintaining systems like Zendesk, designing routing logic, and building scalable frameworks that ensure tickets are assigned accurately and efficiently.

As our operations continue to grow, this role will play a critical part in ensuring our support systems scale seamlessly with increasing volume and complexity. You will partner closely with Support Ops, Product, Engineering, and cross-functional stakeholders to translate operational needs into robust system configurations.

You will be part of a highly detail-oriented and systems-driven team, where your work directly impacts operational efficiency and contributor experience. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in building and improving systems that others rely on daily, and who enjoys solving complex operational challenges at scale.

You will:

Own end-to-end Zendesk configuration, including ticket forms, fields, macros, triggers, automations, SLAs, and views

Design and maintain routing logic to ensure accurate ticket distribution across skills, queues, and teams

Build and manage the support agent skills framework (skills, tiers, certifications, queue structures)

Monitor and optimize queue health, load balancing, and ticket assignment accuracy

Configure and maintain integrations across support tools and reporting systems

Troubleshoot system issues and partner with Engineering or vendors when needed

Collaborate with Support Ops, T&S, TPMs, and Product to implement and improve workflows

Document system configurations, workflows, and best practices clearly

Provide training and guidance to stakeholders on system usage and routing logic

Ideally you’d have:

Experience administering Zendesk or similar support CRM systems

Experience designing routing logic or managing skills-based systems in high-volume environments

Strong systems-thinking and analytical mindset

High attention to detail with the ability to identify risks and inconsistencies

Experience working cross-functionally with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Ability to own and manage complex system configurations end-to-end

Nice to haves:

Experience working with operational data (Google Sheets, dashboards, reporting tools)

Familiarity with SQL or data analysis for routing optimization

Basic scripting knowledge (Python or JavaScript)

Experience scaling support systems in fast-growing environments