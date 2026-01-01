Scale AI is at the forefront of the AI revolution, helping the U.S. government unlock the potential of AI across national security missions. We’re building enterprise-grade computer vision solutions and delivering them into operational use cases that matter.

We’re hiring a technical program manager (TPM) to lead and coordinate delivery of computer vision workflows for a national security customer. As a TPM on our public sector delivery team, you will own or support a customer account plan, triage customer technical issues, use data and analytics to align internal resources around Scale’s hardest problems, and drive the creation of tools that add direct value to Scale’s Public Sector customers.

You will:

Manage customer relationships from the executive to the end user

Work alongside customers to scope computer vision use cases that Scale’s engineering team will build and you will ultimately refine

Lead or support a cross-functional project team to deliver on and exceed the customer's AI/ML objectives

Lead with a “whatever-it-takes” mentality, proactively identifying customer needs and operator pain points to ensure customer success

Learn technical concepts and tools to necessary depth, leveraging that expertise to create solutions from scratch or drastically improve existing solutions

Partner with engineering, operations, and other public sector teams to build and deliver AI systems tailored to unique government use cases in the computer vision domain

We have a diverse team with a variety of skill sets, many have:

A technical background (education or professional experience with computer science, economics, statistics, engineering)

A proven track record in B2B client-facing roles and expanding client relationships

Prior experience owning the technical implementation of solutions to the government

Must haves:

An active TS/SCI clearance

3+ years of work experience succeeding in stakeholder management or a customer-facing role delivering enterprise-scale applications / solutions

A deep understanding of ML operations process

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Willingness to be onsite with customers up to 4 days per week in the DMV area and / or prepared to travel a minimum of 25%

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $166,400 — $249,000 USD