Lead Counsel, Commercial

Scale is powering the generative AI wave — from the world-class data fueling frontier AI models to the enterprise AI systems that turn breakthroughs into business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand.

Our Legal team works on exciting legal and commercial issues at the leading edge of artificial intelligence, generative AI, and machine learning technology. This role will support our Enterprise business unit by negotiating complex revenue deals with Fortune 500 enterprise companies driving the development of agentic AI applications across industries including healthcare, insurance, financial services, and consumer goods and services. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team that collaborates internally with teams at Scale and externally with our customers. We are looking for a relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, pragmatic, and action-oriented commercial attorney who can negotiate complex agreements and effectively advise on legal risk — all while being a great teammate. This is an individual contributor role with significant scope and visibility that will run deals from end-to-end and help shape Scale's commercial legal function as it scales with the business. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Draft, review, and negotiate master services agreements with Fortune 500 and other companies, working closely with our sales, product, and engineering organizations to close revenue deals

Draft, review, and negotiate a wide range of other agreements, including partnership, reseller and vendor agreements as well as data processing agreements

Partner closely with our GTM teams to drive deals and the business forward

Serve as a trusted legal advisor and business accelerator by providing practical legal counsel to sales, product, engineering, and marketing teams

Assess legal risk and advise the business accordingly

Design, implement, and iterate on policies and processes to manage legal and business risk on a global scale

Ideally you'd have:

J.D. from an accredited law school and admission to the New York State Bar in good standing

5+ years of combined law firm and in-house experience with training in commercial agreements

Experience partnering with Sales, guiding negotiation cycles, and closing high-impact revenue deals

Experience drafting and negotiating complex enterprise licensing, services, and data processing agreements

An ability to communicate clearly and concisely with business and technical audiences and effectively translate legal concepts for non-lawyers

A collaborative and low-ego approach to working across the organization, with a "roll-up-your-sleeves" attitude towards tackling novel legal issues

Deep interest in artificial intelligence, machine learning technology, generative AI, and AI applications

Nice to haves:

Experience working on IP and technology transactions at a large law firm

Experience advising growth-stage technology companies regarding legal issues related to AI/machine learning and/or generative AI applications

Product or privacy counseling experience

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $227,200 — $284,000 USD