Department
Public Sector
Operations Program Manager (Computer Vision), Public Sector
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Scale's Public Sector customer base is growing rapidly, and you will be on the front lines of machine learning (ML) operations to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for the Department of Defense and other national security customers.
As a Public Sector Operations Program Manager, you will act as the program manager for multiple projects on the Public Sector Computer Vision team, working cross-functionally with our Delivery and Engineering teams, and collaborating with a team of high performing operations managers and subject matter experts to drive operational efficiencies. You will have team and project-level ownership of the operations of our data labeling system and are responsible for delivering data on time and at a high level of quality across diverse data modalities and levels of clearance. All of this serves an ultimate goal of delivering outsize value in supporting our Public Sector customer’s AI / ML objectives.You will also help lead how we develop and communicate our operational improvements for the customer.
You will:
- Design and lead cross-functional initiatives with engineering, product, analytics, and delivery teams (as well as relevant geospatial experts) to achieve project outcomes
- Innovate on complex computer vision workflows and evaluation of data quality
- Communicate and own the execution of multiple data annotation workflows across diverse data types (geospatial imagery, video, etc)
- Optimize data annotation workflows with systems analysis to improve data quality and throughput with a goal achieving optimized machine learning outcomes
- Outline and deliver on data-driven operational efficiencies on these workflows to achieve business outcomes
- Partner with an engagement managers to communicate with and shape outcomes for Scale’s Public Sector customers
You have:
- 5+ years of experience in a general manager / program manager position or a similar leadership role in operations
- The ability to regularly work onsite in both unclassified and secure facilities in either downtown Saint Louis, MO or the Washington D.C. area
- An analytical, automation-focused mindset, able to analyze provable and traceable data to develop robust, flexible integrations and workflows with metrics-led results
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment
- Low ego and a proven pattern of sharing wins with your team
- A history of successful project management and comfort in ambiguity
- Willingness to travel up to 25% of the time based on customer + mission needs
Nice to haves:
- An active TS-SCI security clearance
- A technical background (education or professional experience with economics, statistics, computer science, or engineering)
- Experience working in and / or with the U.S. government
- A deep understanding of ML operations for Computer Vision and Generative AI workflows / products
- MBA or relevant technical degree
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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