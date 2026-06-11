Technical Program Manager, Engineering

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human evaluation and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large headstart among competition.

At Scale, our products include the Generative AI Data Engine, SGP, Donovan, and others that power the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

At the foundation of these products are the Platform and Security Engineering teams. In this role, you will lead critical programs across the design and development of core data storage systems and across the Security organization. You will be responsible for the success of critical programs across all the BUs within scale. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

You Will:

Lead strategic planning initiatives for the Platform Engineering and Security teams, setting goals and identifying key performance indicators.

Drive Company/Business Unitwide programs and initiatives for the Platform Engineering and Security teams

Collaborate with stakeholders across the company to improve processes and procedures, ensuring Scale's continued success.

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting to inform strategic decisions across the company.

Ensure that Scale's security and compliance practices align with industry standards and regulations.

Ideally, You’d have:

8+ years experience as a Technical Program Manager

Significant experience in platform infrastructure, security or compliance in a role that required cross-departmental collaboration.

Experience in program management, including planning, organizing, and managing resources.

Experience leading day-to-day activities and improving processes.

An action-oriented mindset, balancing creative problem-solving with a strong drive to achieve outcomes.

Strong analytical skills, with experience using data analysis tools or software.

Strong communication skills with experience presenting to and influencing senior and executive leadership.

Nice to haves:

Experience applying AI or Machine Learning.

Experience in a high growth technology company.

Experience with SQL and/or another database language: understanding and hands-on experience with SQL and/or another database language, with the ability to handle, analyze, and interpret large datasets.

Experience in securing AWS-based Cloud environments.

Experience driving cross Business Unit programs that affect top level company goals.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $180,800 — $226,000 USD