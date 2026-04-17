Department
Sales
Head of Healthcare GTM
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences GTM
AI is transforming how the world’s largest companies operate. At Scale, our mission is to Develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. Scale has powered breakthroughs in generative AI, defense, and autonomy. Following our Series F, we’ve continued doubling down on accelerating Fortune 100 enterprises' build and deploy AI agents that solve complex, real-world problems - through our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP).
About the Role
We’re looking for a senior leader to own and scale our go-to-market strategy for the Healthcare industry.
This person will combine deep industry expertise with strategic sales and partnership skills to define how we bring our generative AI, data, and software solutions to market within the vertical.
The ideal candidate will have a mix of consulting, sales, and business development experience — capable of shaping a GTM playbook from the ground up, leading strategic accounts, and building a partner ecosystem that accelerates growth.
This is a chance to own a vertical from zero to scale, define the GTM playbook, and shape how generative AI transforms Healthcare globally.
Key Responsibilities
Vertical GTM Strategy
- Define and execute the GTM strategy for the Healthcare industry, including segmentation, messaging, pricing, and channel approach.
- Identify and prioritize high-value use cases that align with industry pain points and regulatory realities.
- Develop scalable playbooks for account targeting, value messaging, and proof-of-value delivery.
Sales Leadership
- Own pipeline generation and revenue targets for the Healthcare vertical.
- Lead complex and large enterprise deals end-to-end — from discovery and value mapping through close and expansion.
- Build and maintain executive relationships with key industry customers (CIO, CTO, CDO, COO, or line-of-business heads).
- Partner with pre-sales and delivery teams to ensure successful implementations and reference outcomes.
Partnerships & Ecosystem
- Establish strategic partnerships with consulting firms, SIs, and technology vendors relevant to Healthcare.
- Drive joint GTM programs, co-sell opportunities, and co-delivery engagements.
- Develop alliances that help scale reach, credibility, and execution capacity.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Partner with Product to translate customer needs into roadmap priorities and solution blueprints.
- Collaborate with Marketing on industry-specific campaigns, content, and events.
- Align closely with Delivery to ensure customer success and repeatable outcomes.
Leadership & Scale
- Recruit and develop a vertical GTM team as the business grows.
- Represent the company at key industry forums, conferences, and executive roundtables.
- Build a strong internal knowledge base around Healthcare workflows, compliance, and trends.
Ideal Candidate
Experience
- 10+ years in enterprise sales, GTM, or strategy roles within Healthcare or selling into it.
- Track record of closing complex, multi-stakeholder enterprise deals ($1M+).
- Strong familiarity with data, AI, or digital transformation initiatives in the industry.
- Experience building or scaling a vertical practice within a consulting, SaaS, or data/AI company.
- Proven ability to work with partners and ecosystem players to co-create market presence.
Skills & Attributes
- Strategic mindset: able to build a market plan and execute tactically.
- Consultative approach with ability to translate technology into business outcomes.
- Deep empathy for industry-specific pain points and decision-making dynamics.
- Excellent communication, executive presence, and influencing skills.
- Comfortable in high-velocity, ambiguous, fast-scaling environments.
Success Metrics
- Vertical revenue and pipeline growth.
- Number and quality of reference customers.
- Partner-sourced and co-sold pipeline.
- Expansion within existing accounts.
- Repeatable GTM plays launched and scaled.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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