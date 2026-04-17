Head of Healthcare GTM

Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences GTM

AI is transforming how the world’s largest companies operate. At Scale, our mission is to Develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. Scale has powered breakthroughs in generative AI, defense, and autonomy. Following our Series F, we’ve continued doubling down on accelerating Fortune 100 enterprises' build and deploy AI agents that solve complex, real-world problems - through our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP).

About the Role

We’re looking for a senior leader to own and scale our go-to-market strategy for the Healthcare industry.

This person will combine deep industry expertise with strategic sales and partnership skills to define how we bring our generative AI, data, and software solutions to market within the vertical.

The ideal candidate will have a mix of consulting, sales, and business development experience — capable of shaping a GTM playbook from the ground up, leading strategic accounts, and building a partner ecosystem that accelerates growth.

This is a chance to own a vertical from zero to scale, define the GTM playbook, and shape how generative AI transforms Healthcare globally.

Key Responsibilities

Vertical GTM Strategy

Define and execute the GTM strategy for the Healthcare industry, including segmentation, messaging, pricing, and channel approach.

Identify and prioritize high-value use cases that align with industry pain points and regulatory realities.

Develop scalable playbooks for account targeting, value messaging, and proof-of-value delivery.

Sales Leadership

Own pipeline generation and revenue targets for the Healthcare vertical.

Lead complex and large enterprise deals end-to-end — from discovery and value mapping through close and expansion.

Build and maintain executive relationships with key industry customers (CIO, CTO, CDO, COO, or line-of-business heads).

Partner with pre-sales and delivery teams to ensure successful implementations and reference outcomes.

Partnerships & Ecosystem

Establish strategic partnerships with consulting firms, SIs, and technology vendors relevant to Healthcare.

Drive joint GTM programs, co-sell opportunities, and co-delivery engagements.

Develop alliances that help scale reach, credibility, and execution capacity.

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Partner with Product to translate customer needs into roadmap priorities and solution blueprints.

Collaborate with Marketing on industry-specific campaigns, content, and events.

Align closely with Delivery to ensure customer success and repeatable outcomes.

Leadership & Scale

Recruit and develop a vertical GTM team as the business grows.

Represent the company at key industry forums, conferences, and executive roundtables.

Build a strong internal knowledge base around Healthcare workflows, compliance, and trends.

Ideal Candidate

Experience

10+ years in enterprise sales, GTM, or strategy roles within Healthcare or selling into it.

Track record of closing complex, multi-stakeholder enterprise deals ($1M+).

Strong familiarity with data, AI, or digital transformation initiatives in the industry.

Experience building or scaling a vertical practice within a consulting, SaaS, or data/AI company.

Proven ability to work with partners and ecosystem players to co-create market presence.

Skills & Attributes

Strategic mindset: able to build a market plan and execute tactically.

Consultative approach with ability to translate technology into business outcomes.

Deep empathy for industry-specific pain points and decision-making dynamics.

Excellent communication, executive presence, and influencing skills.

Comfortable in high-velocity, ambiguous, fast-scaling environments.

Success Metrics

Vertical revenue and pipeline growth.

Number and quality of reference customers.

Partner-sourced and co-sold pipeline.

Expansion within existing accounts.

Repeatable GTM plays launched and scaled.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco and New York is: $210,000 — $262,500 USD