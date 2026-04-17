Department
Engineering
Engineering Manager, Defense
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
About Scale AI
Scale's rapidly growing Global Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:
- Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens
- Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs
- Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI
As these applications move from prototype to production, we're investing heavily in the infrastructure and people that keep them reliable, secure, and trusted by our government partners.
At Scale, we're not just building AI solutions - we're enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you're ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we'd love to hear from you
Role Overview
We are looking for a highly technical and strategic Senior Manager, Defense Engineering to lead our engineering efforts across the Middle East region, specifically supporting defense-related projects. This senior leader will drive delivery of custom AI applications for defense and national security clients, bridging deep domain knowledge in the defense space with cutting-edge AI and full stack engineering expertise.
What You'll Do
- Manage and grow the engineering team in the region, driving technical delivery across defense and public sector engagements
- Design, build, and optimize backend services for advanced AI-driven applications, with a strong focus on AI agents, evaluation tooling, and automation
- Lead full stack engineering efforts end-to-end—from system design and architecture through to debugging, testing, and production deployment
- Serve as the senior technical authority on defense-related projects, applying domain knowledge to ensure solutions meet mission-critical standards and security requirements
- Architect and deploy AI agent frameworks and API integrations tailored to defense and government workflows
- Work comfortably cross-functionally across internal engineering teams and external defense and government clients
- Own the full product lifecycle from conceptualization through production, ensuring high-velocity delivery without sacrificing quality
- Deliver experiments and MVPs at a high velocity and level of quality to drive engagement with defense customers
- Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team in the region
- Inspire and mentor engineers, fostering a technically excellent and mission-driven team environment
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences tailored to defense requirements
What We're Looking For
- 10+ years of relevant software engineering experience, with a strong emphasis on backend systems and full stack development
- 5+ years of experience managing and leading engineering teams, with a proven track record of developing high-performing teams in complex, mission-driven environments
- Demonstrated domain knowledge in the defense sector—understanding of defense operations, national security priorities, and the regulatory and security requirements unique to defense
- Deep expertise in AI and machine learning, specifically with AI agents, LLM-powered applications, and agentic frameworks
- Hands-on experience designing, building, and integrating APIs in production environments (cloud and on-premises), including experience with AI/ML APIs and third-party defense or government platform integrations
- Full stack engineering proficiency—comfortable across the entire stack including backend services, APIs, data pipelines, and frontend delivery
- Proven success leading, managing, and developing high-performing Engineering teams at scale
- Expertise in identifying product engagement patterns and trends for large-scale applications, ideally in government or defense contexts
- Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale in fast-paced, high-stakes environments
- Ability to turn complex defense business and mission requirements into pragmatic, scalable engineering solutions
- Excellent problem-solving skills, and ability to work independently and as part of a cross-functional, international team
- Experience working in or with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is strongly preferred; Arabic language skills a plus
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.