Engineering Manager, Saudi Arabia

About Scale AI

Scale's rapidly growing Global Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing governments around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As these applications move from prototype to production, we're investing heavily in the infrastructure and people that keep them reliable, secure, and trusted by our government partners.

At Scale, we're not just building AI solutions - we're enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you're ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we'd love to hear from you.

Role Overview

We are looking for a technically strong and customer-oriented Engineering Manager to lead the development of AI applications for Saudi government clients. This role sits at the intersection of engineering leadership, AI/ML delivery, and direct client engagement—requiring someone who is equally comfortable presenting to a government stakeholder as they are reviewing a system architecture or shipping code.

As a founding member of our regional team, you will help define how Scale AI shows up for some of the most ambitious public sector AI initiatives in the Gulf. If you thrive in fast-paced, high-impact environments and want to shape the future of AI in government, we would love to hear from you.

What You'll Do

Lead and manage a team of engineers delivering AI-powered applications for KSA government clients, ensuring high-quality output and on-time delivery

Serve as the primary technical point of contact for KSA government stakeholders—translating complex engineering concepts into clear, accessible language for non-technical audiences

Design, build, and optimize full stack AI applications end-to-end, from data pipelines and ML model integration through to APIs and frontend delivery

Develop and deploy AI/ML solutions including LLM-powered features, AI agents, and intelligent automation tailored to government use cases

Build and maintain robust API integrations connecting Scale's platform with government systems and third-party services

Partner with product, go to market, and government counterparts to define requirements, scope solutions, and drive delivery from conceptualization through production

Represent Scale in client-facing settings including workshops, demos, and executive briefings with KSA government agencies

Manage the full product lifecycle across multiple workstreams simultaneously, balancing speed and quality in a fast-paced environment

Inspire, mentor, and grow engineers on the team, fostering a culture of technical excellence and customer focus

Influence team culture, engineering processes, and best practices as a senior leader within the Global Public Sector organization

What We're Looking For

6+ years of total software engineering experience, with a strong background in AI/ML engineering and full stack development

3+ years of engineering leadership experience, with a demonstrated ability to manage and develop high-performing technical teams

Strong AI/ML engineering foundation—hands-on experience building, training, fine-tuning, or deploying machine learning models and LLM-based applications in production

Full stack engineering proficiency across the entire application stack, including backend services, APIs, data pipelines, and frontend interfaces

Proven experience in a customer-facing or client-embedded engineering role—comfortable engaging directly with government or enterprise clients, leading technical discussions, and building trust with non-technical stakeholders

Experience designing and integrating APIs at scale, including RESTful services and AI/ML APIs

Ability to translate complex government business requirements into practical, scalable engineering solutions

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at pace in dynamic, ambiguous environments

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to adapt technical content for diverse audiences

Desire to work in a very fast-paced, high-stakes environment where your work directly impacts citizens

Experience working in or with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is strongly preferred; Arabic language skills a plus