Department
Marketing and Communications
Head of Field Marketing and Events, Gen AI
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. We’re looking for a Field Marketing and Events leader to continue to build and manage Scale’s robust Gen AI and Research field marketing and events program, including but not limited to Scale hosted executive events, Scale hosted practitioner events and meetups, research conferences, and our annual flagship conference, AI Leadership Summit.
You will join a rapidly growing team with the opportunity to manage and execute events from start to finish, drive lead generation and pipeline growth, and plan event programming with the largest names in AI. The successful candidate will have a solid understanding of technology, model builder, and research markets, strong project management skills, a strategic mindset, ability to manage and grow a team, and a passion for AI & technology.
You will:
- Own annual planning for all Gen AI and Research events including strategy and budget
- Establish event activities in line with sales goals and deal acceleration, prioritizing goals from the go-to-market leadership and business development teams on event location and audience
- Manage team of field marketing and events managers who will execute on planning and logistics. This role should have a player-coach mentality and ability to also execute on nuts to bolts planning for all executive dinners, meetups, happy hours, sponsored trade shows, and hosted conferences
- Manage contractor relationships including event production firms and outside vendors, and event budgets
- Align with growth marketing on marketing campaigns and marketing qualified lead (MQL) reporting
- Track event campaign performance, measuring ROI, results, and metrics through Salesforce and own any course correction for events that are not performing
- Own all aspects of Scale hosted conference, Scale AI Base Camp, including venue selection, vendor management, logistics, speaker and attendee invites, and agenda
- Support the Gen AI and research portion of Scale’s annual AI Leadership Summit conference including content, speaker logistics, agenda, and overall in-person and remote event experience
- Interface with external executives and their teams in order to secure speakers and support their presentation planning for Scale hosted events and conferences
- Willingness to travel up to 50% in order to execute on in-person events
Ideally you'd have:
- 12+ years experience in field and event marketing
- Experience fully managing and executing events ranging from 30 to 5000+ attendees
- Ability to manage and multi-task on multiple projects and events while liaising across internal teams with multiple stakeholders
- Impeccable attention to detail and proactive approach to troubleshooting
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills - you will be interfacing with the world’s leading executives, government officials, and their teams
- Experience with marketing and sales CRMs including Hubspot, Salesforce, and Outreach programs
- Collaborative and positive attitude, with the ability to work across teams and timezones including with executive leadership and external executives
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.