Staff Software Engineer, Full Stack - Gen AI

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

This is a horizontal, high-impact L6 Staff Fullstack Engineer & Architect position reporting directly to the Director of Contributor Engineering.

Instead of being tied to a single domain, your scope is spread across all Contributor (CB) teams (including Allocation, Growth, Trust & Safety, Pay, and Allocations). Together, these teams power Scale’s AI data operations - from building high-impact datasets that push the boundaries of LLM capabilities, to optimizing contributor onboarding and incentives, to safeguarding data integrity through advanced trust, safety, and security measures. They work at the intersection of ML, operations, and analytics to ensure we deliver the highest-quality data at scale.

You will act as an organizational architect and tech lead, dynamically embedding yourself into the highest-priority projects across the org to guarantee execution, unblock teams, and successfully ship mission-critical initiatives. Concurrently, you will lead the long-term technical evolution of our stack, transforming the core architecture to ensure it is highly sustainable, scalable, and fundamentally AI-native.

You will:

Deploy flexibly into critical, fast-moving product initiatives across the CB organization

Lead the architectural overhaul of our platform infrastructure, making it highly sustainable, robust, and optimized for deep integration with LLMs and foundation models.

Lead architecture decisions for scalability, reliability, and performance

Mentor and uplevel engineers across the team

Partner with product and leadership to shape roadmap and priorities

Own large, ambiguous problem spaces end-to-end

Work across backend, frontend, and ML systems

Ideally you'd have:

7+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation, with a proven track record of operating as a Tech Lead, Architect, or Principal Engineer.

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Experience tinkering with or productizing LLMs, vector databases, and the other latest AI technologies

Proficient in Javascript/Typescript, and SQL

Experience with Kubernetes

Experience with major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $252,000 — $315,000 USD