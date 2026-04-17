Senior Software Engineer, Agent Oversight

About Scale

Scale’s mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. As the leading AI data foundry, we provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world’s most advanced models — fueling breakthroughs in generative AI, defense, and autonomous vehicles. We partner with leading enterprises and governments to bring AI into production that performs when it matters most, combining rigorous evaluation with full-stack deployment so our customers can build AI they can trust.

About the Team

Applied Intelligence Systems team is part of the Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP), focused on pushing the frontier of what agentic applications can do across diverse enterprise and government use cases. We build the infrastructure and tooling that power Agentic AI in production, paired with applied ML research, design, and evaluation to ensure these systems perform reliably at the scale our customers demand. We’re growing fast, with increasing traction across both commercial and public sector customers, and we’re just getting started — this team will define what dependable, production-grade agentic AI looks like.

About the Role

As a Software Engineer on Agent Oversight, you will build the platform infrastructure that lets our production agents be observed, evaluated, and improved at scale. This includes building observability tooling, evaluation harnesses, and the pipelines that connect them to improvement loops. Whether building foundational infrastructure or partnering closely with ML engineers on production workflows, you will own your systems end-to-end while maintaining rigorous technical standards.

You will:

Design and build core platform capabilities for deploying, monitoring, and evaluating agentic applications in production

Build reliable APIs and data pipelines that capture agent telemetry, evaluation signals, and performance metrics at scale

Work alongside ML engineers where platform work intersects with evaluation or improvement systems — bringing enough ML fluency to reason about model behavior, evaluation quality, and improvement loops while owning the software systems that make those workflows reliable

Own the reliability, scalability, and observability of platform components serving multiple concurrent enterprise and government customers

Work cross-functionally with product, forward deployed engineering, and customers to translate real-world deployment requirements into platform features

Build features end-to-end: system design, implementation, debugging, and testing

Participate in high-velocity experimentation to validate platform capabilities against real customer usage

Requirements:

4+ years of professional software engineering experience, with strong fundamentals in backend/distributed systems, APIs, and data pipeline design

Hands-on experience building production software for ML/LLM-powered products or platforms, such as evaluation systems, observability/monitoring, experimentation infrastructure, agent runtimes, model-serving-adjacent services, or telemetry/data pipelines

Working knowledge of how LLM or ML systems behave in production: evaluation signals, failure modes, prompt/tool-calling workflows, experiment results, data quality issues, and the tradeoffs between offline evals and live customer behavior

Experience partnering closely with ML engineers or applied researchers to turn prototypes, eval loops, or model-improvement workflows into reliable platform capabilities, without needing to own model training, modeling strategy, or research direction

Experience building infrastructure or platforms that other engineering teams build on top of (internal platform, developer tools, or similar)

Track record of taking ownership of features or components end-to-end — from design through production — within a larger platform or system

Comfortable operating in an ambiguous, fast-changing domain where tooling and best practices are still being defined

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a tight-knit, cross-functional team

Excited to work directly with ML engineers and customer-facing teams, including challenging assumptions in designs and metrics when platform behavior, model behavior, and customer needs intersect

Gives direct, substantive feedback on designs and code, and takes it the same way — and mentors others as they grow

Nice to have:

Deep experience building or maintaining observability, monitoring, or evaluation systems for ML/LLM-powered products in production

Familiarity with agent architectures — tool use, planning, multi-agent orchestration

Exposure to MLOps, feature stores, model serving, or experiment infrastructure

Experience working in regulated or enterprise contexts

Experience reviewing others’ technical designs or mentoring engineers at a senior/staff level

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $216,000 — $270,000 USD