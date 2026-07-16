Senior Software Engineer, Identity

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large headstart among competition.

At Scale, our products include the Generative AI Data Engine, SGP, Donovan, and others that power the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

At the foundation of these products is the Identity Engineering team. In this role, you will help support the design and development of core software systems specifically focused on identity, access management, authorization, and authentication. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

You will:

Drive the design, and implementation of our identity infrastructure to ensure secure authentication and authorization across enterprise systems.

Build software for authentication mechanisms such as Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and federated identity solutions (SAML, OAuth, OpenID Connect).

Build software for authorization mechanisms such as Relation-based access control (ReBAC), Attribute-based access control (ABAC), Role-based access control (RBAC).

Build software-defined identity governance policies to ensure compliance with security policies, industry regulations (e.g., NIST, SOC2, ISO 27001), and organizational standards.

Present technical information to teams and stakeholders, providing guidance and insight on identity management and best practices.

Ideally you’d have:

5+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation with specialities in infrastructure and identity systems.

Infrastructure expertise – IAM controls, Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Pulumi), microservice deployment best practices.

Hands-on experience working with OpenFGA, Authzed, Cedar, Topaz, or similar authorization frameworks at scale.

Strong understanding of Zanzibar-based ReBAC models, relationship tuples, and access control evaluation.

Strong knowledge of authentication standards such as OAuth 2.0, OIDC, SAML, and JWT, as well as industry standard IdP solutions like EntraID, Okta, etc.

Extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of distributed systems and public cloud platforms (AWS preferred).

Show a track record of independent ownership of successful engineering projects.

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Nice to haves:

Experience securing API access and implementing access control mechanisms at the application level.

Multi-cloud infrastructure experience – AWS, Azure, GCP, and more.

Proficiency in integrating IAM solutions with applications built using frameworks such as Java, Python, Node.js, or .NET.

Mentorship/leadership experience supporting junior engineers