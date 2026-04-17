Support Team Lead

Role Summary

The Support Team Manager is responsible for the day-to-day leadership and performance of a team of Support Specialists, serving as the primary connection between frontline agents and broader operational leadership. This role balances hands-on people management with operational oversight, including but not limited to coaching team members, driving performance outcomes, managing escalations, and ensuring contributors receive consistent, high-quality support experiences.

The ideal candidate leads with curiosity, communicates proactively, and holds themselves and their team to a high standard of accountability, quality, and continuous improvement. Success in this role requires strong judgment, a people-first mindset, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, evolving environment.

Key Responsibilities

Team Leadership & Coaching: Lead, coach, and develop a team of Support Specialists (Tier 1-3) through regular 1:1s, structured feedback, and performance conversations. Foster a collaborative, accountable, and high-performing team culture. Recognize strong performance and address performance concerns in a timely and constructive manner.

Lead, coach, and develop a team of Support Specialists (Tier 1-3) through regular 1:1s, structured feedback, and performance conversations. Foster a collaborative, accountable, and high-performing team culture. Recognize strong performance and address performance concerns in a timely and constructive manner. Performance Management: Monitor and evaluate team performance across quality, productivity, CSAT, SLA attainment, and adherence metrics. Identify trends, surface insights, and create action plans to drive continuous improvement at both the individual and team levels.

Monitor and evaluate team performance across quality, productivity, CSAT, SLA attainment, and adherence metrics. Identify trends, surface insights, and create action plans to drive continuous improvement at both the individual and team levels. Operational Oversight: Manage day-to-day team operations including ticket queue health, schedule adherence, coverage coordination, and shift handoffs. Ensure workflows, policies, and documentation are consistently followed and updated as processes evolve.

Manage day-to-day team operations including ticket queue health, schedule adherence, coverage coordination, and shift handoffs. Ensure workflows, policies, and documentation are consistently followed and updated as processes evolve. Escalation Management: Serve as the primary escalation point for complex or unresolved contributor issues. Support agents with difficult tickets, providing guidance and decision-making to ensure timely, high-quality resolutions with complete documentation.

Serve as the primary escalation point for complex or unresolved contributor issues. Support agents with difficult tickets, providing guidance and decision-making to ensure timely, high-quality resolutions with complete documentation. Reporting & Analytics: Track and report on team performance metrics, surfacing trends and actionable insights to the Regional Workforce Manager. Maintain accurate records of team health, individual performance, and operational outcomes to support data-driven decisions.

Track and report on team performance metrics, surfacing trends and actionable insights to the Regional Workforce Manager. Maintain accurate records of team health, individual performance, and operational outcomes to support data-driven decisions. Cross-functional Collaboration: Partner with Leadership, Quality, Enablement, and SME teams to drive process improvements and contributor experience enhancements. Communicate updates effectively and support the team through change management initiatives.

Partner with Leadership, Quality, Enablement, and SME teams to drive process improvements and contributor experience enhancements. Communicate updates effectively and support the team through change management initiatives. Team Development & Training: Support the onboarding of new team members and contribute to ongoing training and development. Identify individual growth opportunities and partner with leadership on performance improvement plans (PIPs) where needed.

Minimum Qualifications

Experience: Minimum 2 years of direct people management experience in a customer support or operations environment, with a demonstrated track record of leading teams, driving performance outcomes, and developing individual contributors. Previous experience as a Support Specialist, SME, or Team Lead within a tiered support structure is a plus.

Minimum 2 years of direct people management experience in a customer support or operations environment, with a demonstrated track record of leading teams, driving performance outcomes, and developing individual contributors. Previous experience as a Support Specialist, SME, or Team Lead within a tiered support structure is a plus. Skills: Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Proven ability to manage competing priorities, make sound decisions under pressure, and deliver constructive feedback effectively.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Proven ability to manage competing priorities, make sound decisions under pressure, and deliver constructive feedback effectively. Technical: Proficiency in support and collaboration tools including Zendesk, Slack, and Google Workspace. Comfortable working across multiple systems and reporting platforms. Experience with data and analytics tools such as Redash or Snowflake, or familiarity with basic coding/scripting, is a plus.

Proficiency in support and collaboration tools including Zendesk, Slack, and Google Workspace. Comfortable working across multiple systems and reporting platforms. Experience with data and analytics tools such as Redash or Snowflake, or familiarity with basic coding/scripting, is a plus. Attributes: High ownership and accountability. People-first mindset with the ability to balance empathy and operational efficiency. Adaptable, proactive, and committed to continuous learning and team growth.

What Success Looks Like

Successful Team Managers build trust while holding their teams accountable. They coach through curiosity, empower agents to work more independently, and communicate proactively with both their team and stakeholders. They prioritize based on business impact, foster a culture of continuous learning, and consistently deliver results across quality, productivity, and contributor experience metrics.