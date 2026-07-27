Department
Operations
Enablement Manager (Support)
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Role Summary
The Support Enablement Manager builds and scales the training, onboarding, and quality-assurance programs that power a high-performing contributor-support team. The role owns the full enablement lifecycle — from designing and delivering onboarding curricula to formalizing QA frameworks that drive measurable improvement across the support organization. Enablement priorities are set in partnership with the Regional Manager; the Manager owns execution end to end within that scope and brings recommendations when scope needs to change. This is a hands-on leadership role: assess the landscape, prioritize, build the plan, lead a small team, and deliver results, working cross-functionally with Regional Managers, Team Managers, SMEs, and WFM.
Key Responsibilities
- Own the enablement function end to end — assess gaps, prioritize initiatives, and drive them to completion within scope agreed with the Regional Manager; surface recommendations when scope should change.
- Onboarding & curriculum — own the end-to-end onboarding for new Support Specialists; design, build, and continuously improve structured training that reflects current workflows, tools, and contributor-experience standards, so agents ramp quickly and confidently.
- Coaching & development — build and maintain ongoing training across all tiers; partner with Team Managers to close skill gaps with targeted interventions that translate into performance improvement.
- Quality assurance — own the QA program: scorecard design, calibration, audits, and reporting; keep QA consistent, fair, and actionable, and require that quality feedback cite a current source document.
- Knowledge base / SSOT — own the support knowledge base and its review cadence so guides stay accurate and current, and retire stale content.
- Team leadership — lead, develop, and manage a small team of Enablement & QA Specialists; set priorities, coach, and keep the team unblocked and accountable to high-quality output.
- Cross-functional partnership — align training and quality initiatives with operational priorities alongside Team Managers, SMEs, Workforce Management, and regional leadership.
- Reporting & insights — track enablement and quality metrics, surface trends and recommendations, and use data to show program impact and where to invest.
Minimum Qualifications
- Experience — 4–6 years in enablement, training, L&D, or instructional design, with 2+ years leading or managing a team. Demonstrated track record of building and scaling training programs from the ground up with measurable, lasting results, in a fast-paced tech or operations environment.
- Skills — expert instructional design and curriculum development (scalable, engaging, outcome-driven); proven ability to assess complex process gaps, establish structure, and lead organizational change; exceptional written and verbal English with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels.
- Technical — proficiency with Zendesk, Slack, and Google Workspace; hands-on experience with LMS platforms, training-delivery tools, and QA/scorecard tooling; familiarity with Redash or Snowflake a plus.
- Attributes — self-directed, high ownership, precise, and consistently delivers finished work; balances strong independent execution with tight alignment on shared priorities.
Preferred (nice to have)
- Experience owning a QA program (scorecards, calibration) in a support, BPO, or contributor-marketplace context.
- Fully bilingual English / Spanish.
- Experience leading a distributed / remote team across LatAm.
What Success Looks Like
- First 90 days — audited existing training and QA, aligned with regional leadership on what to formalize, fix, or retire, and published a prioritized enablement plan.
- Establishes a training cadence the team trusts and benefits from, with QA running consistently on calibrated scorecards and an up-to-date knowledge base.
- Measured against onboarding time-to-productivity / ramp velocity, IQS (quality), critical-miss rate, KC / assessment pass rate, and QA audit coverage — each trending to target.
- Impact is visible in ramp times, agent confidence, and the overall consistency of the contributor experience.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.