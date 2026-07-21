As Head of Engagement Management, you will own account management and growth strategy for one or several of Scale’s most strategic GenAI customers, working across GTM, ML, finance, and Delivery Operations teams to develop sustainably successful growth plans. You'll operate at the center of the relationship — serving as the senior, operationally grounded thought partner to some of the world's leading AI research teams and the internal owner of how Scale grows with them.

You will manage a team of Engagement Managers aligned to the account, overseeing their work across project oversight, tracking, escalation, and customer relationship management. You’ll also be responsible for identifying and developing new demand generation opportunities in partnership with other teams at Scale. You'll build deep relationships with our most important customer contacts, including ML researchers, navigate challenging conversations with confidence rooted in operational knowledge, and earn new work by driving exceptional customer outcomes.

Your team won't run data pipelines directly — instead you will own the customer relationship end to end, translate complex research needs into human data programs, partner closely with the operations, engineering, and ML teams who execute them, and think strategically about how to sustainably grow the account. The ideal candidate pairs a technical foundation with proven judgment in high-stakes, client-facing settings, and brings a track record of building and leading strong teams.

What you’ll do:

Lead and develop a team of Engagement Managers covering Scale's most strategic GenAI lab accounts — hiring, coaching, setting goals, managing performance, and resource planning and allocation across accounts as priorities shift.

Own account growth strategy for your customer(s), with full accountability for retention, expansion, and commercial development against revenue and growth targets.

Build and maintain deep, trust-based relationships with frontier AI lab researchers and operations leads, serving as a thought partner across the project lifecycle from ideation to execution.

Identify and develop new demand generation opportunities in partnership with GTM, and coordinate and track GTM activities across teams at Scale.

Partner across GTM, ML, Finance, and Delivery Operations to build sustainable, well-resourced account coverage plans and resolve cross-functional tradeoffs. Hold internal teams accountable to customer quality and throughput expectations.

Set the standard for how your team translates sometimes ambiguous research needs into well-defined human-data programs.

Build the processes and best practices that evolve the Engagement Management function as Scale's GenAI business and customer set grow.

What we’re looking for:

6+ years in a technical product/program management, customer success, and/or consulting role, including significant customer ownership in B2B environments.

Demonstrated ownership of account growth — building new relationships and expanding existing accounts against commercial targets.

2+ years managing a team, with a track record of hiring, developing, and retaining strong performers.

A technical foundation (academic or professional exposure to CS, Engineering, Economics, Statistics, or another STEM field) and a deep understanding of the ML training lifecycle.

Hands-on experience working with data or AI/ML models through engineering, research, a technical product role, or engagement management itself8.

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results.

Ideally you’d have:

A graduate degree (PhD, MS) or research experience in a STEM field.

Experience at a frontier lab or a company developing foundational models, or a technical leadership role at a high-growth AI company.

Experience scaling a customer-facing or delivery function (process, tooling, or team build-out).

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $224,800 — $281,000 USD