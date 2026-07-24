Department
GTM
Sales Enablement Lead
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Role Overview
Scale’s EMEA GTM team is scaling rapidly across complex, high-stakes government markets. Our commercial motion spans country leads, account executives, strategists, solutions engineering, engagement management, partnerships, delivery, finance, legal, and product - all operating in fast-moving, region-specific environments.
We are hiring a Sales Enablement Lead to build the enablement engine for EMEA GTM. This role will report to the Head of Commercial Strategy and Operations and will be responsible for ensuring every seller, strategist, and field partner has the knowledge, materials, onboarding, operating rhythms, and deal support needed to execute with speed and quality.
This is a hands-on builder role. You will create the infrastructure that helps the team ramp faster, sell more consistently, reuse what works, and translate a complex AI product and public-sector GTM motion into practical field execution.
What You’ll Do
Build and own EMEA GTM onboarding
- Design and run a structured onboarding programme for new EMEA GTM hires across sales, strategy, solutions, and adjacent commercial roles.
- Create role-specific ramp plans, learning paths, certification moments, manager check-ins, and practical field exercises.
- Partner with Commercial Operations, People, Recruiting, and GTM and EPD leadership to ensure new hires understand Scale’s products, market context, customers, sales process, operating model, and expectations.
Own the EMEA GTM knowledge base
- Build and maintain a centralised source of truth for EMEA GTM materials, including pitch decks, account planning templates, customer FAQs, qualification guides, use-case libraries, demos, proposal examples, talk tracks, win/loss learnings, and market-specific collateral.
- Keep materials current, easy to find, and clearly organised by market, role, product area, customer segment, and sales stage.
- Partner with central Sales Enablement, Product Marketing, Solutions Engineering, Legal, Finance, Delivery, and Product to adapt global content into practical EMEA field-ready assets.
- Establish governance so the GTM library remains useful rather than becoming stale or duplicative.
Drive ongoing enablement and ever-boarding
- Build a recurring enablement cadence for the EMEA GTM team: product updates, deal deconstructions, customer stories, market briefings, process changes, and skills training.
- Identify capability gaps across the team and translate them into focused enablement programmes.
- Develop practical training on topics such as discovery, qualification, proposal writing, technical scoping, public-sector procurement, stakeholder mapping, commercial structures, forecasting, and handoffs to delivery.
- Use live deals and recent wins/losses to make enablement concrete and relevant.
Support priority deals and field execution
- Partner with the Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy to identify repeatable needs across active deals and turn them into reusable tools, templates, and playbooks.
- Help standardise the artefacts needed to move deals forward, including M1/M2 prep, account plans, stakeholder maps, proposal outlines, business cases, customer-facing FAQs, and executive briefings.
- Create materials that help sellers communicate Scale’s AI capabilities clearly to both technical and non-technical government stakeholders.
- Capture learnings from strategic deals and ensure they are fed back into enablement materials and operating cadences.
What We’re Looking For
- Experience in sales enablement, GTM operations, revenue operations, sales strategy, programme management, consulting, or a related commercial role.
- Strong understanding of B2B or enterprise sales motions; experience in public sector, government, regulated industries, AI, data, SaaS, or technical products is a plus.
- Excellent written communication skills, with the ability to turn ambiguous, complex information into crisp, practical field materials.
- Strong programme management instincts: you can run multiple workstreams, drive alignment across stakeholders, and keep momentum without needing heavy direction.
- High commercial judgement and curiosity: you can understand what sellers need, what customers care about, and where enablement can materially improve execution.
- Ability to influence cross-functionally across Sales, Strategy, Solutions Engineering, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Delivery, and People.
- Builder mindset: you are comfortable creating structure from scratch, iterating quickly, and improving systems as the business evolves.
- Strong attention to quality and detail, balanced with a bias toward speed and practical execution.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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