Role Overview

Scale’s EMEA GTM team is scaling rapidly across complex, high-stakes government markets. Our commercial motion spans country leads, account executives, strategists, solutions engineering, engagement management, partnerships, delivery, finance, legal, and product - all operating in fast-moving, region-specific environments.

We are hiring a Sales Enablement Lead to build the enablement engine for EMEA GTM. This role will report to the Head of Commercial Strategy and Operations and will be responsible for ensuring every seller, strategist, and field partner has the knowledge, materials, onboarding, operating rhythms, and deal support needed to execute with speed and quality.

This is a hands-on builder role. You will create the infrastructure that helps the team ramp faster, sell more consistently, reuse what works, and translate a complex AI product and public-sector GTM motion into practical field execution.

What You’ll Do

Build and own EMEA GTM onboarding

Design and run a structured onboarding programme for new EMEA GTM hires across sales, strategy, solutions, and adjacent commercial roles.

Create role-specific ramp plans, learning paths, certification moments, manager check-ins, and practical field exercises.

Partner with Commercial Operations, People, Recruiting, and GTM and EPD leadership to ensure new hires understand Scale’s products, market context, customers, sales process, operating model, and expectations.

Own the EMEA GTM knowledge base

Build and maintain a centralised source of truth for EMEA GTM materials, including pitch decks, account planning templates, customer FAQs, qualification guides, use-case libraries, demos, proposal examples, talk tracks, win/loss learnings, and market-specific collateral.

Keep materials current, easy to find, and clearly organised by market, role, product area, customer segment, and sales stage.

Partner with central Sales Enablement, Product Marketing, Solutions Engineering, Legal, Finance, Delivery, and Product to adapt global content into practical EMEA field-ready assets.

Establish governance so the GTM library remains useful rather than becoming stale or duplicative.

Drive ongoing enablement and ever-boarding

Build a recurring enablement cadence for the EMEA GTM team: product updates, deal deconstructions, customer stories, market briefings, process changes, and skills training.

Identify capability gaps across the team and translate them into focused enablement programmes.

Develop practical training on topics such as discovery, qualification, proposal writing, technical scoping, public-sector procurement, stakeholder mapping, commercial structures, forecasting, and handoffs to delivery.

Use live deals and recent wins/losses to make enablement concrete and relevant.

Support priority deals and field execution

Partner with the Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy to identify repeatable needs across active deals and turn them into reusable tools, templates, and playbooks.

Help standardise the artefacts needed to move deals forward, including M1/M2 prep, account plans, stakeholder maps, proposal outlines, business cases, customer-facing FAQs, and executive briefings.

Create materials that help sellers communicate Scale’s AI capabilities clearly to both technical and non-technical government stakeholders.

Capture learnings from strategic deals and ensure they are fed back into enablement materials and operating cadences.

What We’re Looking For

Experience in sales enablement, GTM operations, revenue operations, sales strategy, programme management, consulting, or a related commercial role.

Strong understanding of B2B or enterprise sales motions; experience in public sector, government, regulated industries, AI, data, SaaS, or technical products is a plus.

Excellent written communication skills, with the ability to turn ambiguous, complex information into crisp, practical field materials.

Strong programme management instincts: you can run multiple workstreams, drive alignment across stakeholders, and keep momentum without needing heavy direction.

High commercial judgement and curiosity: you can understand what sellers need, what customers care about, and where enablement can materially improve execution.

Ability to influence cross-functionally across Sales, Strategy, Solutions Engineering, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Delivery, and People.

Builder mindset: you are comfortable creating structure from scratch, iterating quickly, and improving systems as the business evolves.

Strong attention to quality and detail, balanced with a bias toward speed and practical execution.