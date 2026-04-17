Role Overview

The Director of Product Strategy, Physical AI will report to the General Manager of Physical AI, and will be responsible for defining the long-term strategy and business positioning of our frontier data products. In this senior leadership role, you will own and direct the development and commercialization of our products. You will collaborate closely with Operations, Engineering, and GTM, partnering with Researchers and ML Engineers to guide product direction and help solve our most complex business challenges. You will own a range of business-critical efforts, bringing creative, data-driven, and market-informed value from concept to execution. You will also support customer business needs by understanding their research goals, technical challenges, and innovation plans.

This role requires significant ownership in a fast-paced environment and you will motivate internal teams to set the pace for business growth.

Role will be based in San Francisco, California. Domestic and International travel expected (up to 30%).

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and execute long-term product portfolio strategy; work directly with internal leadership to drive prioritization through data and market insights

Identify new growth opportunities and market trends; develop business case for product investments and research

Partner with Researchers and ML Engineers from prospective and existing customers; build credibility to effectively communicate the value of Scale offerings and influence successful business outcomes

Conduct competitive intelligence and customer research

Partner closely with GTM and Operations to drive cross-functional strategic initiatives

Thrive in a multi-tasking environment with the ability to adjust priorities quickly

Consistently share knowledge of industry trends and solutions

Act as a hands-on leader and dedicated coach who isn't afraid to get into the weeds, challenge existing norms, and address difficult conversations directly to elevate team performance

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Robotics, Computer Science, or a related technical field

8+ years of Enterprise Product Management, Business Operations, Strategy, or related roles in fast-paced environments, including 4+ years direct people management with a demonstrated history of recruiting, mentoring, and developing high-performing Product Managers

Experience leading product strategy for complex hardware-software systems, with deep domain knowledge in Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, Computer Vision, and/or Machine Learning strongly preferred

Strong analytical skills, and a data-driven, commercially-minded approach to developing product strategies and solving problems to scale from 0 to $100M+ in ARR

Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels, including VP and above, researchers, and customers

Proven ability to independently navigate, execute effectively amidst ambiguity, and strong attention to detail

Nice to Haves:

MS or PhD is a plus, though strong practical experience is equally valued

Publication Record: First-author publications at top-tier AI/ML conferences (NeurIPS, CVPR, ICRA, CoRL)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $273,600 — $342,000 USD