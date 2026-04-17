Communications Senior Manager, Corporate & Product (Enterprise)

Scale's mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. We provide the high-quality data that powers the world's AI models, and we help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that create real impact.

As Communications Manager, Corporate and Product, you will help shape how Scale shows up when it comes to our work building enterprise AI, spanning company narrative, product launches, partner communications, media presence, and executive visibility. This role is centered on translating complex enterprise AI deployments and partnerships into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with business and vertical industry audiences. A core focus of the role is pitching and positioning Scale's enterprise wins, product launches, and customer partnerships, including how organizations across industries are using Scale's Generative AI Platform to build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that create real impact. You will also work closely with communications counterparts at partner companies to align messaging and coordinate joint announcements.

You will help tell the story of how Scale's enterprise business powers mission-critical AI programs for the world's most consequential organizations, from Fortune 500 companies to leaders across every major industry. In this role, you will partner closely with enterprise product leaders and go-to-market teams, as well as teams across communications, social, and marketing. You will play a key role in strengthening Scale's reputation with enterprise customers, industry analysts, and the broader technology ecosystem. This position reports directly to the Head of Corporate & Product Communications.

You Will

Support corporate and product communications initiatives with a strong emphasis on Scale's enterprise business, including customer and partnership announcements, product launches, executive visibility, and industry positioning.

Help translate complex enterprise AI deployments and business outcomes into narratives that resonate with business and vertical industry audiences.

Identify opportunities to position Scale as a trusted enterprise AI partner by developing media strategies, storylines, and press materials such as customer case studies, Q&As, briefing documents, and product announcements.

Partner closely with enterprise product managers and go-to-market leaders to deeply understand their work and accurately represent it externally.

Work closely with communications teams at partner organizations to coordinate joint announcements and ensure aligned messaging.

Build and maintain relationships with reporters and influencers across business and enterprise technology media.

Collaborate with legal, policy, marketing, and social teams to ensure messaging is accurate, consistent, and aligned across channels.

Contribute to the planning and execution of multi-channel communications campaigns that elevate Scale's enterprise credibility and product leadership.

Monitor media coverage and industry conversations to identify opportunities for Scale to lead, respond, or clarify.

Help prepare executives for interviews, conferences, briefings, and speaking opportunities.

Track performance against communications goals and refine strategies based on impact and feedback.

Ideally you'd have:

7+ years of experience in technology communications, product communications, or enterprise-focused PR (in-house or agency).

Strong understanding of enterprise technology, AI, or B2B software, with the ability to distill complex business and technical concepts into clear, simple stories.

Experience supporting enterprise product or platform communications strongly preferred.

Demonstrated success in media relations, including securing coverage for enterprise and business-driven stories across traditional and emerging formats.

Excellent writing and editing skills across formats, including narrative documents, announcement blog posts, and executive briefing materials.

Highly organized, with the ability to manage multiple complex projects in a fast-paced environment.

Comfortable working closely with product leaders, customers, and senior executives.

Genuine enthusiasm for enterprise AI adoption and the role it plays in transforming business.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco and New York is: $151,200 — $189,000 USD