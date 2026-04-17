Engineering Manager, Infrastructure

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 10 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About our Enterprise Team:

Our team owns the full deployment lifecycle of SGP in live customer environments — from initial rollout through long-term operational health. We work cross-functionally with customers, GTM, product, and infrastructure to ensure every deployment is production-ready, secure, and built to last.

We’re looking for an Infrastructure Engineering Manager to help shape the future of AI-powered applications. In this role, you’ll bridge the gap between AI research and production, leading a team that is turning innovative prototypes into scalable, high-performance enterprise solutions. Your team will work on interactive AI applications, enterprise SaaS products, and platform capabilities that redefine how businesses leverage AI.

We don't just ship and move on. We stay close to the customer experience, translating real-world deployment challenges into platform improvements, automation, and scalable playbooks that make every future rollout smoother than the last. If you're energized by solving complex technical problems at the intersection of customer impact and platform excellence, this is the team for you.

Responsibilities:

Define and execute the infrastructure roadmap aligned with business and engineering priorities.

Lead the design and implementation of scalable, secure, and reliable infrastructure systems.

Set and maintain SLAs/SLOs for platform uptime, performance, and developer experience.

Manage the engineering team and drive technical delivery

Design, build, and optimize backend services for advanced AI-driven applications, focusing on AI agents, evaluation tooling, and automation

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Inspire and mentor engineers.

Work closely with product, security, and engineering leadership to align on goals and priorities.

Requirements:

At least 5 years of relevant experience and at least 2+ years of experience managing infrastructure or platform teams.

Proven experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, Azure or OCI.

Proven experience with kubernetes deployments on on-prem infrastructure.

Deep understanding of CI/CD pipelines (e.g., Circle CI, Github Actions), infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Terraform), and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes).

Experience managing production environments with high availability, reliability, and scalability requirements.

Familiarity with monitoring, alerting, and incident response best practices.

Experience working with modern developer platforms and internal tooling to improve engineering velocity.

Solid foundation and real-world experience in network engineering