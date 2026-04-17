Department
Engineering
Engineering Manager, Infrastructure
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 10 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About our Enterprise Team:
Our team owns the full deployment lifecycle of SGP in live customer environments — from initial rollout through long-term operational health. We work cross-functionally with customers, GTM, product, and infrastructure to ensure every deployment is production-ready, secure, and built to last.
We’re looking for an Infrastructure Engineering Manager to help shape the future of AI-powered applications. In this role, you’ll bridge the gap between AI research and production, leading a team that is turning innovative prototypes into scalable, high-performance enterprise solutions. Your team will work on interactive AI applications, enterprise SaaS products, and platform capabilities that redefine how businesses leverage AI.
We don't just ship and move on. We stay close to the customer experience, translating real-world deployment challenges into platform improvements, automation, and scalable playbooks that make every future rollout smoother than the last. If you're energized by solving complex technical problems at the intersection of customer impact and platform excellence, this is the team for you.
Responsibilities:
- Define and execute the infrastructure roadmap aligned with business and engineering priorities.
- Lead the design and implementation of scalable, secure, and reliable infrastructure systems.
- Set and maintain SLAs/SLOs for platform uptime, performance, and developer experience.
- Manage the engineering team and drive technical delivery
- Design, build, and optimize backend services for advanced AI-driven applications, focusing on AI agents, evaluation tooling, and automation
- Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team
- Inspire and mentor engineers.
- Work closely with product, security, and engineering leadership to align on goals and priorities.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of relevant experience and at least 2+ years of experience managing infrastructure or platform teams.
- Proven experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, Azure or OCI.
- Proven experience with kubernetes deployments on on-prem infrastructure.
- Deep understanding of CI/CD pipelines (e.g., Circle CI, Github Actions), infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Terraform), and container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes).
- Experience managing production environments with high availability, reliability, and scalability requirements.
- Familiarity with monitoring, alerting, and incident response best practices.
- Experience working with modern developer platforms and internal tooling to improve engineering velocity.
- Solid foundation and real-world experience in network engineering
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.