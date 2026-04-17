Department
Product and Design
Senior AI Product Manager, Code
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including frontier model training, enterprise adoption, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. Our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions.
Coding is one of Scale's strongest and fastest-moving domains. We built SWE-Bench Pro, a contamination-resistant benchmark of 1,865 long-horizon software engineering tasks across 41 repositories — including a first-of-its-kind private set drawn from proprietary startup codebases — which cut frontier model scores from over 70% on SWE-Bench Verified to roughly 23%, and became a reference point for how the industry measures coding agents. We then extended that foundation with SWE Atlas, an evaluation suite spanning Codebase QnA, Test Writing, and Refactoring, which measures the full engineering loop rather than issue resolution alone. And we are among the largest external contributors to the FrontierBench (Formerly Terminal-Bench) lineage, contributing more tasks than any other single organization to the launch set.
We're looking for a Senior AI Product Manager to own and scale this Coding portfolio from here. In this role, you will define the strategy, roadmap, and operational excellence of Scale's coding data products, RL environments, and agentic coding evaluations. You will work across AI Product Management, ML Researchers, Engineering, Operations, and Go-To-Market teams to turn our benchmark credibility into a durable, revenue-generating product line that leading labs depend on to train the next generation of software engineering agents.
You will serve as the product owner for coding initiatives, driving task design, environment infrastructure, expert contributor quality, customer adoption, and business impact. You will work directly with leading AI labs and enterprise customers, representing Scale as a thought partner in how coding models are trained and measured.
The ideal candidate combines strong product judgment, hands-on technical depth in software engineering, operational rigor, and customer-facing experience, with a passion for turning emerging model capabilities into scalable data products.
You Will
- Own the roadmap and strategy for Scale's Coding portfolio, defining priorities across SFT and preference data, reinforcement learning environments, agentic task suites, and evaluation products.
- Extend the SWE-Bench Pro and SWE Atlas franchises; deciding what comes next as agents saturate current tasks, and converting benchmark authority into training-data and environment revenue.
- Facilitate exploration of the Coding domain and drive alignment among AI-PM, ML, Engineering, Operations, and GTM stakeholders.
- Evaluate, prioritize, and operationalize new coding product proposals, ensuring alignment with customer demand, model capability frontiers, and company strategy.
- Define and manage the end-to-end coding product lifecycle, from ideation and task taxonomy design to pilot, launch, scaling, and sunset decisions.
- Partner with ML researchers and senior software engineers to develop trustworthy task specifications, rubric and grader design, verifiable reward signals, and quality bars for code correctness.
- Drive the roadmap for coding infrastructure; Harbor-native container environments, execution sandboxes, reproducible repo images, automated verification, and contributor tooling — to improve scalability, reduce manual effort, and accelerate delivery.
- Establish governance processes for data quality, contamination and leakage prevention, license and IP hygiene, reproducibility, auditability, and release management.
- Grow and steward the expert contributor network of professional software engineers across languages, frameworks, and seniority levels, balancing throughput, cost, and quality.
- Own and grow external partnerships across the coding ecosystem, including open-source benchmark collaborations, enterprise codebase partnerships, and joint releases.
- Work directly with frontier AI labs and enterprise customers to understand where their coding models fail, gather feedback, and influence future investments.
- Track adoption, usage, model-impact signals, and business outcomes, using data-driven insights to guide roadmap decisions and resource allocation.
- Identify new coding capability areas; long-horizon agentic work, repo-scale refactoring, debugging, code review, migrations, low-resource languages; that strengthen Scale's leadership and create new revenue opportunities.
- Collaborate closely with GTM teams to support customer engagements, thought leadership initiatives, product launches, and strategic partnerships.
Ideally, You'd Have
- 5+ years of experience in product management, technical program management, consulting, or customer-facing technical roles.
- Strong technical depth in software engineering; you can read code, reason about a codebase, and hold your own with senior engineers and ML researchers.
- Familiarity with how coding models are trained and evaluated, including post-training methods, agentic scaffolds and harnesses, and coding benchmarks such as SWE-Bench and Terminal-Bench.
- Experience building and scaling products that require coordination across engineering, operations, and business teams.
- Excellent stakeholder management and executive communication skills, with a demonstrated ability to drive alignment across cross-functional organizations.
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate ambiguous market and customer signals into clear product strategy.
- Experience working with AI researchers, ML teams, developer tools, or human-in-the-loop data pipelines is strongly preferred.
- Entrepreneurial mindset with a track record of creating new products, programs, or business initiatives from the ground up.
- Bias for action and comfort operating in fast-moving, ambiguous environments.
- Passion for advancing AI coding capability and helping define how the industry builds and measures software engineering agents.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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