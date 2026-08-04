Department
Operations
Program Manager - Growth Operations, Contract
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
You will:
- Manage the growth program from end to end, including top-of-the-funnel growth / recruiting campaigns, applications processing, and hiring and onboarding
- Represent and champion the brand, promoting its value proposition to candidates and stakeholders, driving engagement, and taking ownership of process improvements that streamline growth pipelines and support program success
- Optimize full growth funnel for conversion and experience
- Build and lead new growth recruiting campaigns and channels to meet business goals
- Be the subject matter expert for all recruiting systems (ATS: Greenhouse), tools, and processes, and provide training/onboarding as needed
- Own internal reporting and analytics, and keeping all the internal hiring data clean and up-to-date in our systems
- Be the strategic driver behind on impactful initiatives to improve the workflow, data infrastructure and reporting
- Proactively flag discrepancies in hiring plans, interview process, JDs, offer details, etc. and maintain data integrity and operational excellence within the team
- Work from the San Francisco office, with occasional travel for onsite growth events.
Ideally you’d have:
- Minimum of 3-7 years of experience working in Growth, Recruiting or RecOps at a rapidly growing company
- Extensive experience using Greenhouse as a Site Admin (user permissions, approvals, custom options) and pulling ad hoc reports using our internal TA tools (report connector, reporting capabilities, and limitations)
- Strong knowledge of Gsuite (VLOOKUP, pivot tables, data validation, conditional statements and formatting, filters, etc.)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to tailor messaging to diverse audiences
- Must have a deep understanding of Growth / Recruiting Pipelines, Funnels and Conversion metrics
- Demonstrated excellent project management skills, ability to pull and manipulate data sets, critically analyze existing processes, and identify opportunities for process improvement
- Able to build strong relationships with cross-functional partners, and confidently present recommendations and insights to senior leadership
Nice to Haves:
- Ability to write SQL queries
- Previous startup experience
- Experience with various tools such as Linkedin Recruiter, Clay, Modernloop, Gem
- Extreme attention to detail
- AI builder, AI-forward operator, or strong interest in agentic coding and experimenting with AI tooling
The hourly salary range for this contract position in San Francisco, CA is $60 to $85/hr. This is a hybrid position in San Francisco, CA with occasional travels for onsite growth/recruiting events. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.