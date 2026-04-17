Department
Product and Design
Senior Product Design Manager
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
About Scale AI
Scale AI accelerates the development and deployment of AI, from the high-quality training data and evaluation services that power the world's leading AI labs, to full-stack AI applications built for Enterprise, U.S. Public Sector, and Global Public Sector customers. We don't just hand over a model; we find the highest-value use case, build the system around it, and own the outcome, whether that's an agent supporting mission planning for the Department of Defense, a sovereign AI platform for a government ministry, or an agentic workflow inside a Fortune 500 enterprise. Our platform powers breakthroughs at the frontier of AI, and great design is how we make that power accessible, intuitive, and trusted by the teams who rely on it every day.
The Role
We're looking for a product design leader to lead and grow our enterprise team.
What You'll Do
- Set the direction for Enterprise design. Define what exceptional design looks like for Scale's Applications customers making high-stakes decisions and for the expert contributors powering the platform. Translate the broader design vision into a clear, motivating direction for your team.
- Build and lead the team. Own hiring, development, and day-to-day leadership for a growing team of designers. Create the culture and operating rhythms that let them do their best work.
- Drive design execution across the Enterprise product. Partner with your Product and Engineering counterparts to set priorities and ensure design is involved from problem scoping through delivery, not brought in at the end.
- Raise the craft bar. Uphold design principles and quality standards on your team. Push designers beyond digitizing workflows toward genuinely rethinking how people work with AI. Hold the line on quality without slowing delivery.
- Contribute to the design system. Help shape and adopt Scale's shared design system, championing consistent component use and contributing patterns back so a distributed team can build coherently at speed.
- Ground the team in user needs. Build the research habits and cadences that keep your team's decisions rooted in what enterprise customers and users actually need, and advocate for that discipline with your Product and Engineering partners.
- Shape Scale's approach to human-agent interaction. Scale's core value is human-in-the-loop AI, and the interface is where trust is built or lost. Help define the interaction patterns for how enterprise users work alongside AI agents, and contribute to Scale's growing point of view on this emerging space.
Who you are
- 3+ years managing product design teams
- Proven track record of simplifying data-dense, power-user workflows into elegant solutions for B2B and beyond
- Deeply customer-centric, with a track record of grounding design decisions in real user needs and business impact
- Fluent in how AI is changing design practice and tooling; building AI-native workflows for your team
- Experience designing for agentic platforms, and excited to shape the future of interaction patterns for AI and human-in-the-loop systems
- Balance speed and quality; you know how to prioritize ruthlessly and get the team shipping without dropping the craft bar
- Excellent communicator. You can present to a leaders and a front-line PM and make both feel heard
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.