Software Engineer - AI Enablement

Scale GP is Scale's enterprise Generative AI platform—APIs and infrastructure for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and intelligent automation. We power mission-critical workflows for leading enterprises, helping teams turn complex data and models into reliable, production-ready AI systems.

We're building a new AI Enablement team to create the next generation of agent-powered tools that ground AI in real operational workflows. Our goal: help internal teams demystify their own workflows, then deploy agentic systems that reason over data, take action, and deliver measurable outcomes. We don't build in a vacuum. You'll use our own platform to solve real business problems internally—then selectively commercialize that same stack for customers.

What we run on is what we sell.

This is a 0→1 team. We're looking for a sharp, product-minded engineer who thrives in ambiguity, moves fast, and loves building systems from scratch alongside customers and cross-functional partners. You'll work closely with product, forward-deployed engineers, data scientists, and applied AI teams to turn real-world problems into scalable production solutions.

If you like shipping fast, owning outcomes, and working across the stack—from polished frontends to distributed backends to LLM integrations—this role is for you.

What You’ll Do

Own full-stack features and projects end-to-end — from design through production deployment — within a larger product area

Sample surfaces - Accounting Agents, Finance Copilots, GTM Agents, Agentic Experimentation Platforms

Develop reliable backend services in Typescript/Python, work with distributed systems, data pipelines, and AI/ML infrastructure

Integrate LLMs, vector databases, and agentic frameworks to power intelligent workflows

Ship quickly through tight experimentation loops while maintaining high quality and reliability

Adapt across the stack and learn new tools as needed to solve real problems end-to-end

Ideal Experience

3+ years of full-time software engineering experience

Solid full-stack fundamentals with production ownership of features you've shipped

Familiarity with LLMs, embeddings, vector databases, or modern AI data products/tools

Exposure to distributed systems and cloud-based architectures

What We Value

Strong product intuition and customer empathy

Entrepreneurial mindset, building and implementing agentic workflows

Ownership mentality — you see problems through to outcomes

Comfort collaborating across engineering, product, data science, and applied AI

Excitement about building agentic systems that make AI genuinely useful in the real world

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $180,000 — $225,000 USD