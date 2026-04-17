Product Marketing Manager, Global Public Sector

At Scale, we develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. One of our most critical partnerships is with key government institutions in Qatar and across the GCC, where we're helping build a national AI foundation across ministries and cultural institutions. Scale's Global Public Sector team is responsible for developing and executing the strategies that build trust, awareness, and adoption of Scale's offering with government partners around the world. We understand our government partners' mandates and challenges, and we ensure their voices are reflected in how we tell Scale's story. We partner closely with product, sales, delivery, comms, and the broader marketing team to create a cohesive experience across every touchpoint — from a sales email to a ministerial briefing.

About the Role

This role sits at the intersection of product marketing, content production, and regional growth strategy, and reports to Scale's Product Marketing Lead, Global Public Sector. We're looking for a Product Marketing Manager to drive the socialization and amplification of Scale's landmark government partnerships across Qatar, the GCC and beyond.

This role is unique: you will act as a bridge between Scale and government entities, turning complex, high-stakes AI projects into high-visibility success stories. Day to day, you will lead the product, customer, and brand marketing execution behind our flagship national partnership in Qatar, and you'll support the strategy for entering new markets across the GCC. The ideal candidate pairs strong storytelling instincts with the judgment and polish needed to work directly with senior government stakeholders.

You will:

Produce the Content That Tells Our Story: Create the case studies, one-pagers, solution briefs, thought leadership, web copy, and presentations that turn Scale's complex, technical work into clear, compelling narratives.

Create the case studies, one-pagers, solution briefs, thought leadership, web copy, and presentations that turn Scale's complex, technical work into clear, compelling narratives. Evangelize National Impact: Partner with customer stakeholders to extract and package success stories that demonstrate the real-world impact of Scale's technology.

Partner with customer stakeholders to extract and package success stories that demonstrate the real-world impact of Scale's technology. Support Product & Customer Marketing: Develop and localize messaging, positioning, and collateral so they resonate with public-sector buyers across the region.

Develop and localize messaging, positioning, and collateral so they resonate with public-sector buyers across the region. Steward Our Brand: Maintain Scale's brand voice and visual consistency across every touchpoint, from a sales email to the homepage.

Maintain Scale's brand voice and visual consistency across every touchpoint, from a sales email to the homepage. Support Launches & Campaigns: Drive the materials and copy behind new solutions, offerings, and campaigns as we bring them to market.

Drive the materials and copy behind new solutions, offerings, and campaigns as we bring them to market. Support Market Entry: Partner with the GPS Leads to support go-to-market in new markets, contributing the content, enablement, and campaign execution that turn strategy into pipeline.

Partner with the GPS Leads to support go-to-market in new markets, contributing the content, enablement, and campaign execution that turn strategy into pipeline. Create Alignment: Partner across sales, product, and delivery to gather input, keep projects moving, and ensure our external voice reflects what's true and differentiated about our work.

Partner across sales, product, and delivery to gather input, keep projects moving, and ensure our external voice reflects what's true and differentiated about our work. Measure Impact: Track content and campaign performance in partnership with cross-functional teams.

Track content and campaign performance in partnership with cross-functional teams. Partner with Comms and Events: Work with our global communications team and customers' PR arms to secure media placements and speaking opportunities for joint initiatives.

Ideally, you'd have:

5+ years of experience in Product Marketing or Customer Marketing, preferably within B2G (Business-to-Government), High-touch Enterprise SaaS or Consulting

Public Sector Savvy: Experience navigating the complexities of government agencies and a deep understanding of the polished communication style required for high-level officials.

Experience navigating the complexities of government agencies and a deep understanding of the polished communication style required for high-level officials. Storytelling Excellence: A proven track record of turning technical deployments into compelling human-centric or national-impact narratives.

A proven track record of turning technical deployments into compelling human-centric or national-impact narratives. Cultural & Regional Nuance: Familiarity and experience with the GCC business landscape; experience working in or with Qatar/Middle Eastern institutions.

Familiarity and experience with the GCC business landscape; experience working in or with Qatar/Middle Eastern institutions. Autonomy & Velocity: Ability to thrive in a high-velocity environment where you must manage senior stakeholders independently.

Ability to thrive in a high-velocity environment where you must manage senior stakeholders independently. Collaboration Skills: Ability to work across time zones and functions (Sales, CS, and Product) to get the information you need.

Ability to work across time zones and functions (Sales, CS, and Product) to get the information you need. Fluency in Arabic (written and/or verbal).

Nice to haves:

Experience marketing AI/ML infrastructure or data services.

Residency and employment in Qatar requires certain permissions (visa and permits) issued by the Qatari authorities. As part of the application process, candidates will be asked to provide personal information, including residency status and nationality, which is required for visa processing. This information is collected solely for immigration compliance purposes and will be not used as a criterion in any hiring decision unless such use is lawfully permitted.

Visa issuance is at the discretion of the Qatari authorities. If you are successful in your application, you will be required to provide the documentation requested by Scale and the authorities to obtain the necessary permissions for you to live and work in Qatar, and Scale will work with successful candidates to support the visa application process.