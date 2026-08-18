Partner Development Manager

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, and our Public Sector business is expanding rapidly. As that business scales, our partner ecosystem scales. We are seeking a Partner Development & Alliance Manager (PDAM) to take ownership of a portfolio of our most strategic partners across the full breadth of the public sector - Defense, the Intelligence Community, and Federal Civilian - and turn those relationships into pipeline and joint wins.

Reporting to the Head of Partnerships and Proposals, you will own a cohort of managed strategic partners end to end - executing a planning and GTM motion with Scale’s partners. Your mandate spans the entire public sector, not a single segment. This is a senior, self-directed role built for someone we can point at a portfolio and trust to run it: you bring the judgment, the relationships, and the operating discipline, and you own the mission.

You will:

Own a Strategic Partner Portfolio: Serve as the named PDAM for a cohort of managed strategic partners. Carry each partner from readiness confirmation through active, pipeline-generating partnership; additionally you will prospect and mature cold-start relationships with organizations ranging in size from small business to large scale enterprises.

Serve as the named PDAM for a cohort of managed strategic partners. Carry each partner from readiness confirmation through active, pipeline-generating partnership; additionally you will prospect and mature cold-start relationships with organizations ranging in size from small business to large scale enterprises. Drive Joint GTM Execution: Build and run a joint GTM and account plan for each partner, and partner with sales, delivery, and marketing on co-selling motions and joint campaigns that generate high-quality, qualified pipeline.

Build and run a joint GTM and account plan for each partner, and partner with sales, delivery, and marketing on co-selling motions and joint campaigns that generate high-quality, qualified pipeline. Build Strategic Alliances: Cultivate deep relationships with executive leadership across each partner and the wider ecosystem of partners and teammates

Cultivate deep relationships with executive leadership across each partner and the wider ecosystem of partners and teammates Generate and Own Pipeline: Source and attach pipeline in our CRM, move opportunities from qualified to booked, and report the health of partnership and teaming health at monthly and quarterly reporting

Source and attach pipeline in our CRM, move opportunities from qualified to booked, and report the health of partnership and teaming health at monthly and quarterly reporting Run Joint Pursuits: Pull partners into capture early teaming, help co-author win themes and strategy

Pull partners into capture early teaming, help co-author win themes and strategy Operate the Channel with Rigor: Use the program's infrastructure for deal registration, partner attribution, and performance tracking, and hold the compliance guardrails that govern federal partnering:

Use the program's infrastructure for deal registration, partner attribution, and performance tracking, and hold the compliance guardrails that govern federal partnering: Represent Scale: Act as the face of Scale Public Sector at major public sector events and executive briefings across the market

We're looking for:

8+ years of professional experience in Public Sector partnerships, alliances, channel sales, business development, or capture, with a track record of partner-sourced and partner-attached pipeline.

in Public Sector partnerships, alliances, channel sales, business development, or capture, with a track record of partner-sourced and partner-attached pipeline. Autonomy: A proven ability to take a portfolio and a set of targets and own the outcome with minimal direction.

A proven ability to take a portfolio and a set of targets and own the outcome with minimal direction. Public Sector Expertise: Deep understanding of the government contracting landscape — FAR/DFARS, contract vehicles (GWAC/IDIQ/BPA/OTA), and the role of SIs and primes in the federal procurement process.

Deep understanding of the government contracting landscape — FAR/DFARS, contract vehicles (GWAC/IDIQ/BPA/OTA), and the role of SIs and primes in the federal procurement process. Direct Partner Experience: A record of managing public sector and/or private sector businesses operating in the public sector market or commercial market.

A record of managing public sector and/or private sector businesses operating in the public sector market or commercial market. Pipeline-Focused Hunter: A hunter mentality toward pipeline generation, with a demonstrated ability to source and influence revenue through third-party ecosystems.

A hunter mentality toward pipeline generation, with a demonstrated ability to source and influence revenue through third-party ecosystems. Strategic and Analytical: The ability to move between partner strategy and the granular data needed to track partner health, pipeline, and ROI.

The ability to move between partner strategy and the granular data needed to track partner health, pipeline, and ROI. Technical Literacy: Familiarity with the AI/ML landscape and the ability to articulate Scale's value proposition to both technical and mission buyers and partner and end-customer senior executives

Familiarity with the AI/ML landscape and the ability to articulate Scale's value proposition to both technical and mission buyers and partner and end-customer senior executives Clearance: Ability to hold or obtain a U.S. security clearance; U.S. citizenship as required for cleared federal work.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $163,200 — $204,000 USD