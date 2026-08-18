Department
Public Sector
Partner Development Manager
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, and our Public Sector business is expanding rapidly. As that business scales, our partner ecosystem scales. We are seeking a Partner Development & Alliance Manager (PDAM) to take ownership of a portfolio of our most strategic partners across the full breadth of the public sector - Defense, the Intelligence Community, and Federal Civilian - and turn those relationships into pipeline and joint wins.
Reporting to the Head of Partnerships and Proposals, you will own a cohort of managed strategic partners end to end - executing a planning and GTM motion with Scale’s partners. Your mandate spans the entire public sector, not a single segment. This is a senior, self-directed role built for someone we can point at a portfolio and trust to run it: you bring the judgment, the relationships, and the operating discipline, and you own the mission.
You will:
- Own a Strategic Partner Portfolio: Serve as the named PDAM for a cohort of managed strategic partners. Carry each partner from readiness confirmation through active, pipeline-generating partnership; additionally you will prospect and mature cold-start relationships with organizations ranging in size from small business to large scale enterprises.
- Drive Joint GTM Execution: Build and run a joint GTM and account plan for each partner, and partner with sales, delivery, and marketing on co-selling motions and joint campaigns that generate high-quality, qualified pipeline.
- Build Strategic Alliances: Cultivate deep relationships with executive leadership across each partner and the wider ecosystem of partners and teammates
- Generate and Own Pipeline: Source and attach pipeline in our CRM, move opportunities from qualified to booked, and report the health of partnership and teaming health at monthly and quarterly reporting
- Run Joint Pursuits: Pull partners into capture early teaming, help co-author win themes and strategy
- Operate the Channel with Rigor: Use the program's infrastructure for deal registration, partner attribution, and performance tracking, and hold the compliance guardrails that govern federal partnering:
- Represent Scale: Act as the face of Scale Public Sector at major public sector events and executive briefings across the market
We're looking for:
- 8+ years of professional experience in Public Sector partnerships, alliances, channel sales, business development, or capture, with a track record of partner-sourced and partner-attached pipeline.
- Autonomy: A proven ability to take a portfolio and a set of targets and own the outcome with minimal direction.
- Public Sector Expertise: Deep understanding of the government contracting landscape — FAR/DFARS, contract vehicles (GWAC/IDIQ/BPA/OTA), and the role of SIs and primes in the federal procurement process.
- Direct Partner Experience: A record of managing public sector and/or private sector businesses operating in the public sector market or commercial market.
- Pipeline-Focused Hunter: A hunter mentality toward pipeline generation, with a demonstrated ability to source and influence revenue through third-party ecosystems.
- Strategic and Analytical: The ability to move between partner strategy and the granular data needed to track partner health, pipeline, and ROI.
- Technical Literacy: Familiarity with the AI/ML landscape and the ability to articulate Scale's value proposition to both technical and mission buyers and partner and end-customer senior executives
- Clearance: Ability to hold or obtain a U.S. security clearance; U.S. citizenship as required for cleared federal work.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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