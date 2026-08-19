Department
Finance
Enterprise Deal Desk & Pricing Analyst
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
Owns day-to-day deal pricing execution for Enterprise, including pricing calculations, staffing inputs, and dashboard reporting that gives Sales and Deal Desk leadership visibility into deal status, pricing, and margin. Partners with the Deal Desk Manager on customer deal structuring and on identifying ways to accelerate the deal approval process.
What You’ll Do
Deal Pricing Execution
- Manages day-to-day deal pricing calculations for Enterprise deals, including ROI modeling and EPD staffing inputs
- Applies existing pricing frameworks consistently across Land, Expansion, and Framework deals
- Partners with the Deal Desk Manager to design customer-specific deal structures for non-standard or complex deals
Pricing & Deal Status Reporting
- Builds and maintains a pricing dashboard tracking deal status, pricing, margin, and overall deal health across the Enterprise pipeline
- Updates pricing and trend reporting to keep leadership current on where deals stand and how pricing is trending against targets
Process Optimization
- Identifies bottlenecks in the deal review & approval process and proposes ways to accelerate cycle time
- Helps standardize and streamline recurring pricing/approval steps into repeatable, lower-friction workflows
- Tracks deal approval cycle time and surfaces trends to inform process improvements
Cross-Functional Deal Coordination
- Owns deal crafting end-to-end from initial pricing/modeling through contract review, coordinating with sales management, reps, and internal stakeholders
- Ensures the relevant stakeholders (Accounting, Finance, EPD, Legal) review and approve deals at the appropriate stage before they progress
- Routes deal packages to the correct reviewers and tracks open items so deals aren't stalled waiting on sign-off
Strategic & GTM Support
- Tackles ambiguous, open-ended questions around Scale's go-to-market motion and iterates quickly on solutions that deliver measurable results
- Supports Sales and Finance leadership in quarterly strategy and planning, including forecasting and P&L analysis
- Helps scope and execute new initiatives around pricing strategy, deal modeling, proposal creation, and value engineering
Qualifications
- 3+ years in finance, deal desk, sales operations, management consulting, or a high-growth startup
- A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and exercising sound judgment in the face of ambiguity
- A strong orientation toward driving outcomes, with experience building process and aligning cross-functional stakeholders to deliver results
- Ability to work and build effective relationships across functions and seniority levels
- A keen interest in sales, deals, and commercial transactions
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
- Strong knowledge of Google Suite and MS Office; Salesforce
- Strong financial modeling skills with high attention to detail
Nice to Haves:
- Experience with B2B sales organizations and the ability to understand and navigate complex enterprise sales cycles
- Familiarity with Tableau and SQL
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.