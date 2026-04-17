Scale AI’s customer-facing engineering organization is one of the fastest-growing and most technically demanding in enterprise AI. Frontier Agentic Engineers sit at the center of our most strategic relationships; building, integrating, and troubleshooting directly with customers. Until now, there has been no dedicated enablement function to support them.

As Program Manager, Technical Enablement, you will build that function from the ground up. Your job is to make sure every engineer who joins this team ramps quickly and confidently, has access to an authoritative, maintained knowledge base they can actually trust, and stays sharp as Scale’s platform and product surface evolves. You will own the full enablement lifecycle for customer-facing engineering, from day one onboarding through ongoing development, and you will be measured on ramp speed, knowledge base health, and the sustained readiness of the teams you support.

This role sits within the Enablement org and partners closely with FAE leadership, the broader Enablement team, and cross-functional stakeholders across Product, Engineering, Sales, and Delivery.

You will:

Build and Own Engineering Onboarding

Design and launch a structured, role-based onboarding program for new FAE hires, taking engineers from environment setup through meaningful technical contribution within their first 30 days.

Define fully ramped success criteria by role and communicate them clearly to new hires and their managers.

Own and Govern the Engineering Knowledge Base

Audit, consolidate, and maintain the authoritative technical knowledge base for customer-facing engineering, eliminating fragmentation, broken link chains, and stale documentation.

Establish a review cadence to keep content current as the platform evolves; tag owners and set expiration dates for key docs.

Create a clear document hierarchy so engineers always know which resources are canonical and which are deprecated.

Work with internal experts to surface the right documentation for the right audience, distinguishing what a new hire needs on Day 1 from what an established engineer needs to go deep.

Drive Ongoing Technical Development (Everboarding)

Develop and maintain a recurring enablement cadence (live sessions, async updates, release summaries) that keeps tenured engineers up to date on new capabilities, product changes, and evolving enterprise use cases.

Identify readiness gaps through feedback loops with managers and new hires, and develop targeted content to close them.

Stakeholder Collaboration & Program Management

Serve as the embedded enablement partner to FAE leadership, maintaining a close pulse on what the teams need as the business scales.

Collaborate with the broader Enablement team to adapt existing GTM enablement content for engineering audiences and bring engineering learnings back to the org.

Manage multiple concurrent programs with clear milestones, keeping stakeholders informed on roadmap progress and program effectiveness.

Report on program health and outcomes to engineering and Enablement leadership on an ongoing basis.

Ideally you’ll have:

4+ years of professional experience in enablement, program management, technical training, or a closely related role.

in enablement, program management, technical training, or a closely related role. 2+ years of program management experience, with a track record of taking programs from zero to launched in a fast-moving environment.

with a track record of taking programs from zero to launched in a fast-moving environment. Experience supporting technical teams, engineers, solutions engineers, or similar, at a B2B technology company.

engineers, solutions engineers, or similar, at a B2B technology company. Strong instincts for knowledge management: you’ve built or significantly improved a documentation system and have clear opinions on what makes them work.

you’ve built or significantly improved a documentation system and have clear opinions on what makes them work. Comfort navigating technical content: you don’t need to write code, but you can read a technical architecture doc, identify what’s outdated, and work with engineers to fix it.

you don’t need to write code, but you can read a technical architecture doc, identify what’s outdated, and work with engineers to fix it. Excellent written communication skills and a bias toward creating content that people actually use.

and a bias toward creating content that people actually use. Proficiency with AI tools for content creation, summarization, and workflow automation.

Nice to haves:

Background in developer tools, AI/ML platforms, or technical product environments where the end user is an engineer or technical practitioner.

where the end user is an engineer or technical practitioner. Experience building LMS-based learning paths or structured onboarding curricula for technical audiences.

or structured onboarding curricula for technical audiences. Familiarity with tiered instructional design or adult learning principles applied to technical content.

or adult learning principles applied to technical content. Prior experience collaborating with Product, Engineering, or Delivery teams to extract and systematize institutional knowledge.

to extract and systematize institutional knowledge. Experience in a high-growth, venture-backed environment where you’ve built programs from scratch without waiting for perfect infrastructure.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $128,000 — $150,000 USD