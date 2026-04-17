Program Manager, Sales Enablement

The Role

We are seeking a highly organized, proactive, and collaborative Program Manager to join our Sales Enablement team, embedded in and dedicated to the Public Sector business unit. This role sits at the intersection of GTM strategy and learning design. You will own the end-to-end enablement experience for Public Sector sales reps, from the moment they join Scale to every stage of their ongoing development.

The Public Sector GTM team operates as a distinct business with its own sales motion, compliance environment, and buyer context. This role requires someone who can move fluidly between that world and the broader Sales Enablement org; building infrastructure, translating content across BUs, and driving rep readiness in an environment where the stakes are high and the deals are complex.

This role would also take ownership of Public Sector BU onboarding for any member joining the team.

You will:

Build and Own PS Onboarding

Design and launch a structured, role-based onboarding program for Public Sector new hires across the Deployment Strategist and Solution Engineering tracks.

Define "fully ramped" success criteria by role, and communicate them clearly to new hires and their managers.

Utilize the Sales Enablement Platform to deploy learning paths and track completion and readiness metrics.

Partner with the People team and BU leadership to take on BU onboarding for PS new hires after company-wide orientation, ensuring a seamless handoff and a cohesive experience end-to-end.

Drive Ongoing Rep Development (Everboarding)

Launch foundational sales skills training for the Public Sector team. This would include proposal writing, discovery methodology, deal qualification, and capture process.

Develop and maintain playbooks by motion for Public Sector reps, and establish a recurring venue for platform capability updates to keep reps current on the roadmap.

Own the GTM Knowledge Base

Stand up and maintain the Public Sector GTM knowledge base, hosting sales collateral, templates, pitch decks, and training materials.

Stakeholder Collaboration & Program Management

Serve as the day-to-day enablement partner to PS GTM leadership, maintaining a strong pulse on what reps need and how the business is evolving.

Collaborate with the Instructional Designer to ensure onboarding and everboarding content is engaging, role-appropriate, and effectively delivered across modalities (vILT, on-demand, async).

Manage multiple concurrent programs and stay tightly coordinated with the broader Sales Enablement team; acting as the bridge between PS and other BUs, surfacing Enterprise content for Public Sector, and bringing Public Sector learnings back to the org.

Report on roadmap progress and program effectiveness to Public Sector and Enablement leadership on an ongoing basis.

Ideally you'll have:

4+ years of professional experience in a Sales Enablement, GTM Enablement, or closely related role.

in a Sales Enablement, GTM Enablement, or closely related role. 2+ years of program management experience , with a proven track record of managing end-to-end program lifecycles from strategy through execution.

, with a proven track record of managing end-to-end program lifecycles from strategy through execution. Familiarity with the federal or public sector sales environment , including an understanding of the compliance landscape, procurement cycles, and the buyer context that distinguishes PS deals from commercial ones.

, including an understanding of the compliance landscape, procurement cycles, and the buyer context that distinguishes PS deals from commercial ones. Proven success working collaboratively with Sales Leaders, Subject Matter Experts, and cross-functional stakeholders, including in environments where reps are skeptical of enablement overhead.

with Sales Leaders, Subject Matter Experts, and cross-functional stakeholders, including in environments where reps are skeptical of enablement overhead. Demonstrated ability to manage multiple, concurrent high-priority programs while staying organized and meeting deadlines in a fast-moving environment.

while staying organized and meeting deadlines in a fast-moving environment. Proficiency in the latest AI tools and systems , with a demonstrated ability to apply AI to automate processes, personalize learning, or enhance enablement impact, including for content creation, communications, and transcript-based workflows.

, with a demonstrated ability to apply AI to automate processes, personalize learning, or enhance enablement impact, including for content creation, communications, and transcript-based workflows. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a focus on delivering clear, actionable content and concise updates.

Nice to haves:

Sales Methodology: Experience with or exposure to B2B sales methodologies (e.g., MEDDICC, Challenger) and/or government-specific frameworks like Shipley for proposal development.

Experience with or exposure to B2B sales methodologies (e.g., MEDDICC, Challenger) and/or government-specific frameworks like Shipley for proposal development. Tool Proficiency: Experience with Sales Enablement Platforms (LMS/CMS), Notion, or similar systems for program deployment and content management.

Experience with Sales Enablement Platforms (LMS/CMS), Notion, or similar systems for program deployment and content management. Industry Experience: Background in AI, data, or technical services; or experience enabling reps who sell into technical buyers.

Background in AI, data, or technical services; or experience enabling reps who sell into technical buyers. Instructional Design Familiarity: Comfort working alongside an Instructional Designer and contributing to e-learning module structure or curriculum sequencing.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $110,000 — $140,000 USD